CHARLESTON — A U.S. Supreme Court decision on Monday cleared a major obstacle for completing natural gas pipelines that begin in West Virginia.
“Good job, Supreme Court,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday when he heard news of the decision during a COVID-19 briefing. “This was absolutely the correct decision and it’s exciting beyond belief because it means we’ll be able to bring in thousands of jobs and countless opportunities for our hard-working West Virginians. Not to mention, the multiplier effect that the increase in natural gas production will give our entire state is off the charts.”
In a 7-2 decision, the High Court overturned a lower court decision and ruled the U.S. Forest Service did have the authority to issue a permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) to go through U.S. forestland and drill underneath federal trails, in this case the Appalachian Trail (AT).
Justice said the decision clears the way for the completion of the ACP, a 600-mile underground natural gas transmission line which will traverse Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph, and Pocahontas counties in West Virginia before crossing through Virginia and into North Carolina.
The Richmond 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the Forest Service did not have the authority to issue the permit because the AT is considered part of the National Trail System. The U.S. Supreme court saw it differently.
The court case also has held up the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), which runs through Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles County in Virginia. Work on the MVP has stopped on top of Peters Mountain in Monroe County because the AT runs along the top of the mountain on national forest land.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) also applauded the decision.
“The Supreme Court decision today is welcome news for American families, jobs, security, and the energy economy,” she said. “This project will allow for the expanded supplies of natural gas for residential and commercial heating and electricity generation, which will provide affordable energy for residents and businesses while also spurring economic development.”
Moore also said the impact of the ruling goes beyond the state.
“Beyond this project though, this landmark decision overturns a disastrous Fourth Circuit decision that has regional and ultimately national implications,” she said. “The Supreme Court has followed congressional intent in finding that the National Trail System, of which I am a strong advocate, is not to be a dragnet preventing construction of energy, electric, and transportation infrastructure around the country. West Virginia is energy rich, and we should make it easier to use energy resources produced right here at home to meet demand across the country.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey celebrated the decision as well.
He had led an 18-state coalition that successfully argued that a federal appeals court inaccurately ruled the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority to grant the rights-of-way through forestland beneath federal trails.
“The Supreme Court’s decision will help put back to work thousands of men and women,” he said. “The Supreme Court’s opinion overturns a devastating decision and will go a long way to building a stronger economy and tax base nationwide, especially in north central West Virginia.”
Morrisey had argued the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling would have transformed 1,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail into a “near-impenetrable barrier to energy development – all to avoid a one-tenth mile crossing deep beneath the surface on a 600-mile pipeline.”
If applied nationwide, he said, the lower court decision would have “sealed off more than 11,000 miles of federal trails from development and potentially disrupted the national power grid because of the chilling effect it could have had on infrastructure investment.”
Maury Johnson, a Monroe County resident and an opponent of the MVP, called the decision “heartbreaking.”
“While the Supreme Court acknowledges the Forest Service’s ability to issue a permit to cross the AT, it’s still the responsibility of the Forest Service to issue permits that will protect the forest as much as possible including the AT,” he said. “Currently, the MVP’s path will continue to add to the irrevocable harm it has already done to the forest and the AT. The Forest Service should not issue a permit for the MVP at the current location on Peters Mountain.”
Sandra Marra, President & CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, issued a statement after the ruling.
“Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled in the case of United States Forest Service v. Cowpasture River Preservation Association, overturning the ruling made by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019,” she said. “While the details of the case are under review by Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) staff, this first-ever decision on the National Trails System Act is understood to keep in place the Cooperative Management System that tens of thousands of Appalachian Trail (A.T.) volunteers, professionals and agency partners have collaborated under for decades.”
Marra said the use and maintenance of the trail will continue as usual.
“What will not change, no matter how this decision impacts pipeline permitting rights, is the ATC’s dedication to protecting, managing and advocating for the A.T. in coordination with our federal, state and regional partners.” she said. “It is through this Cooperative Management System that we ensure the Trail has the resources and expertise required to protect the A.T. forever and for all to enjoy.”
The MVP said last week the 303-mile project, which runs from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va. is 92 percent complete and full-service operation is expected to start in early 2021.
But the price tag for the project, according to the MVP website, has risen from $3.5 billion to at least $ 5.4 billion, and other challenged permits remain at issue as well and are “uncertain,” including crossing waterbodies.
“While the additional legal and regulatory reviews have caused schedule delays and cost adjustments, we look forward to MVP’s safe, successful start-up and to serving the growing demand for domestic natural gas in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States,” Diana Charletta, president and chief operating officer, EQM Midstream Partners, LP, operator of MVP, said in a statement.
Construction of the MVP was announced in 2014 and has seen delays related to protests and lawsuits.
Opponents of the 42-inch diameter pipeline, which include the Sierra Club as well as the ATC and other state and local organizations, cite detrimental environmental impacts as well as dangers of explosions.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.