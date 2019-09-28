BRUSHFORK — Traffic on Route 52 near Brushfork was halted Friday after a two-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection with Old Bramwell Road.
The crash occurred when a pickup truck pulled away from Old Bramwell Road and collided with a car traveling south on Route 52, according to Deputy L.L. Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The two drivers, both women, had minor injuries.
Traffic was halted until the wrecked vehicles were cleared away. A second accident was reported near the Grants Supermarket off Route 52, but Addair described it as “extremely minor.”
The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were also sent to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.