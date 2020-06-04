BLUEFIELD, Va. — Two Tazewell County businesses will be receiving money today from a new donation-based program established in April to help small businesses that suffered a loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trailhead ATV Resort in Bluefield, Va., will receive $10,000 and Crisp Family Coach in North Tazewell will be presented a grant for $5,000.
Called the Local Business Recovery Fund, the initiative was started on April 17 when Tazewell County’s Department of Tourism and Community Development partnered with chambers, private businesses as well as tourism and economic development offices across the region.
“In less than a month, we received 217 grant applications from various businesses and organizations through our RegionAHEAD.com application process,” says Andy Dietrich, the organizer of the Local Business Recovery Fund Drive. “Our thanks go out to every person and organization who have made donations thus far. As we have said from the beginning, the number of businesses that we can help is directly correlated to how much we receive in donations. Individuals and companies can still donate. Go to RegionAHEAD.com to do so.”
“Visit Tazewell County was pleased to be able to be a part of the program,” said AJ Robinson, Tazewell County Director of Community Development and Tourism. “These investments show our commitment to the small business community and the importance of regional alliances.”
Brent Harrison, own of Trailhead ATV Resort, said his business was forced to close for two months, in April and May, before reopening at the end of May and lost about $40,000, so the money is needed.
“It can also help with reopening expenses,” he said, referring to the needed masks for guests, hand sanitizer and cleaning expenses.
Although the money won’t make up for all the losses, Harrison said he is happy to get it, and glad it’s back to business as usual.
“We have been full every weekend since we opened back up,” he said. “People are wanting to get back outside. We have been very busy.”
Harrison said he’s also happy to bring all of the employees back and help the tourism businesses in the area.
Robinson said local businesses and sole proprietorships that are locally operated are eligible to apply for a grant in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties in Tennessee and Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise Counties along with the independent cities of Bristol and Norton in Virginia. Grants are intended for businesses involved in arts, entertainment or recreation, accommodation and food services, retail trade, or the manufacturing sectors.
The Local Business Recovery Fund intends to have a second review of grant applications and make additional awards within the next three weeks, she added.
The first round of grants were awarded totaled $98,650 with $56,000 going to Virginia companies and $42,650 going to companies in Northeast Tennessee. In all, 22 businesses were awarded a grant.
Any donor can learn more about the fund and can donate online at RegionAHEAD.com. Those wishing to donate by check can do so by submitting to the Local Business Recovery Fund, 603 East Market Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
