BLUEFIELD — Two state legislators are questioning whether Gov. Jim Justice should have so much power in issuing executive orders during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and if those orders may be violating citizens’ First Amendment right to assemble.
Delegates Larry D. Kump, R-Berkeley, and Tom Bibby, R-Berkeley, announced Tuesday they will be working for legislation regarding the limitations of the Governor’s powers.
Both delegates expressed concern about the “possibility that these executive orders may possibly violate the Bill of Rights, the heart of our Constitution, in regard to our right of ‘assembly’ and ‘association.’”
They said they “pledge to explore proposing changes to current West Virginia law to limit the Governor’s executive order authority … and suggest the consideration of more reasonable time limits on the scope and duration of executive orders, unless otherwise approved by a majority vote of the Legislature.”
Justice’s stay-at-home order includes the limitation of public assembly of no more than 10 people who must exercise social distancing by staying 6 feet apart.
He has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, including restaurants (other than carryout), barbers, hair salons, theaters, gyms and sports venues.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he sees no problem with what has been done to fight the pandemic.
“I don’t think West Virginia breached First Amendment rights,” he said. “The Governor simply imposed federal guidelines. If he had arrested, fined or punished anyone that would breach First Amendment rights, but I don’t think that has happened.”
Swope said current state law gives the executive branch “very broad emergency powers.”
“I don’t know of anything so far that might have breached those powers or the First Amendment,” he said.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey addressed the issue in an interview last week.
With all of the orders regarding staying at home and limiting crowd size, Morrisey said concern has been raised about the Constitutional rights of citizens being infringed upon.
“It’s a collision of Constitutional rights,” he said of emergency orders and individual liberty.
The state has the authority to protect the population, he said, but issues have surfaced about how far can that go.
Morrisey said he expects lawsuits to be filed on the question after the pandemic ends, but in the meantime he is recommended citizens take a “common sense” approach.
“Most people are trying to do the right thing,” he said. “We have to be vigilant (in stopping the spread of the virus).”
First Amendment rights are still intact, he said, but under these circumstance they are modified to an extent for the public good.
“I am not going to allow our First Amendment rights to be trampled away,” he said, but citizens must be aware of the reason for the restrictions that impact everything from social gatherings to church services.
“These are really critical issues,” he said.
