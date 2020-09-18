BLAND, Va. — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday in rural Bland County, as neighboring Mercer County inched closer to a new gold ranking on West Virginia’s color-coded school alert system.
The COVID-19 death toll in Bland County has now climbed to four, but health officials are not saying if any of those cases are related to an ongoing outbreak at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab Center. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there is an outbreak in progress at the nursing home with 28 virus cases having been reported.
However, the state’s online tracking system of outbreaks in nursing homes, assisted living and multi-care facilities doesn’t indicate if any deaths have occurred at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab Center. It simply displays an asterisk under deaths that reads “counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.”
The county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date hasn’t changed — it still stands at 64 — but the county’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic increased Thursday from two to four.
The number of virus-related hospitalizations in Bland still stands at three. In Virginia, very few details are released to the public regarding virus data, so it is unclear if the three hospitalizations reported in Bland County are related to the four deaths or not.
Karen Shelton, MD, Health Director of the Mount Rogers Health District, which is comprised of Bland, Wythe, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, along with the cities of Bristol and Galax, said in response to an inquiry by the Daily Telegraph that the Virginia Department of Health cannot offer additional details regarding COVID-19 deaths.
“The total count of cases doesn’t have to change for there to be a death,” Shelton said in an email response. “Not all deaths come from hospitalizations.”
In neighboring West Virginia, Mercer County is now approaching a cumulative total of 400 virus cases to date. Eight new virus cases were reported Thursday morning in Mercer, bringing the county’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases so far to 392. Three of the eight new virus cases reported Thursday are classified as “probable” by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which means there may not be a corresponding positive test result back.
Also, Mercer County is now on the verge of approaching the new gold color-coded category on the state’s school alert system. Mercer County, which is currently yellow, was ranked Thursday at 9.24. If Mercer County climbs above 10 today, it will go from yellow to gold.
Counties in gold have 10 to 14.9 cases of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 people.
Under gold, the county would still be able to conduct in-person instruction with new restrictions in place, including face coverings or masks at all times for grades 3 to 12. Extracurricular activities are permitted and competitions may occur, but only against schools within the same county as well as schools in other gold counties.
In terms of other counties in the region, Tazewell County reported five new virus cases Thursday, bringing its cumulative total of confirmed infections to date to 238. That’s up from 232 cases on Wednesday. Tazewell County also has reported two virus-related deaths to date. Giles County reported five new virus cases Thursday, but McDowell, Buchanan and Monroe counties saw no significant changes in their cumulative totals.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.