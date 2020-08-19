By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Two local natural gas utilities are asking the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to allow for the reduction of residential and commercial gas rates.
Both Mountaineer Gas Company and Cardinal Natural Gas Company have applied to the state Public Service Commission for decreases. Susan Small, a representative of the PSA, said the decrease requests are based on what the companies spend to buy natural gas.
“There are two parts to a gas bill,” Small said Tuesday.
First, there are the base rate, which makes up slightly more than half of a typical residential natural gas bill. It represents the cost of installing, operating and maintaining the system used to deliver gas to its customers. This includes costs such as equipment, structure, and property as well as federal, state and local taxes. Staff salaries, benefits, pensions, rents, fee and interest payment on debts are also part of the base rate.
The next part of a natural gas bill is the purchased gas adjustment (PGA) or 30C Case, according to Small. This makes up less than half the usual residential gas bill. PGA proceeds provide for annual rate adjustments based on estimates of the future costs of buying natural gas from suppliers between Nov. 1 and Oct. 20 of the following year. The PGA compensates the gas company for what it pays for natural gas, and does not include any profit for the company.
According to PSC officials, the state does not regulate the price for natural gas. Prices are determined by competitive markets. The PSC does examine the gas utilities’ buying practices, and “reviews the reasonableness of requested increases and ensures the utility does everything possible to obtain a retail gas supply at the lowest possible market price.”
Cardinal Natural Gas Company’s requested decrease would lower residential rates by 4.81 percent, an average of $4.24. The commercial rate would decrease by 5.21 percent, an average of $6.79 on a gas bill.
Mountaineer Gas Company, which serves Mercer, McDowell and Monroe Counties, is also seeking to decrease rates. Residential rates would decrease by 2.04 percent, $1.20 and commercial rates would decrease by 2.50 percent, an average of $6.
In both cases, the decreased rates would become effective on Nov. 1 this year, according to the legal advertisements published Aug. 11 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
