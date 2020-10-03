WELCH — Two churches are now facing outbreaks of COVID-19 in McDowell County and on Friday the McDowell County Health Department issued a request related to the outbreak in one of those churches.
“Please be advised that the McDowell County Health Department is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 associated with individuals who attended services at Freedom Community Church on Estep Ridge in Paynesville, WV on Sunday, September 20,” the request said. “Any individuals who attended church service at this location on the date mentioned may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you did attend this service and have not been previously contacted by the Health Department officials, please contact the McDowell County Health Department immediately at (304) 448-2174. If you attended services on this date or are experiencing symptoms, stay home, do not go to work, do not have visitors, and seek a healthcare provider to be tested. “
Shannon Hardee, nursing director of the McDowell County Health Department, said multiple positive cases have been confirmed in each church.
Churches are not usually identified, she said, but in the case of needing to learn of possible exposures during a particular service, it was necessary in the Freedom Community Church case.
“We have not been getting information in a timely manner (from that church),” she said. “Each day, we are getting more positives that are saying they went to that church.”
That lack of information prompted the request to make sure everyone who may have been exposed is contacted.
“We have received some backlash (over the release of the church’s name),” she said. “But we have to do what is in the best interest of the public.”
Hardee said the pastor of the other church gave the health department the names and contact information of everyone who had attended.
“We did not need to ask anyone to contact us,” she said. “We got all the information we needed.”
Hardee said the total number of cases in the county hit 103 Friday with 19 still active and one hospitalized, but not on a ventilator.
On Thursday, a positive case was announced at Sandy River Middle School, closing that school until Oct. 14. Students will receive remote instruction and all sports and activities have been canceled.
Hardee said the recent outbreaks show how important it is to follow guidelines, especially mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
Guidelines in churches also include using only every other pew and avoid singing, which can spread the virus through the air.
Hardee said this is a “highly contagious” virus and even a regular mask will not provide complete protection.
“Avoid face to face conversations for more than 10 minutes even if wearing a mask,” she said, adding that the limit is 15 minutes and after that a quarantine will be required if the other person tests positive.
Hardee said only the N95 surgical mask provides the best protection from particles that can seep out around routine masks and get into the air.
“It is very contagious and it spreads so easily,” she said. “We don’t even know what this virus is going to do to you in 10 years, 15 years, if you get it now.”
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday the state has 11 outbreaks in churches in seven different counties.
“I keep warning and warning you about this,” he said. “Please, please take the guidelines seriously. Wear your masks.”
