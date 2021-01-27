BLUEFIELD — Two buildings in Downtown Bluefield on Bland Street are set to be demolished.
Members of the City Board approved $85,000 on Tuesday to go with a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the structures are the Communications Workers of America Building located at the corner of Bland Street and McCulloch Avenue and the building that abuts it on Bland Street.
“Both of these buildings are beyond repair,” he said. “They need to be demolished as a unit.”
The demolition project has been in the works for awhile as the city has planned to expand its parking capacity in the wake of Intuit/Alorica locating downtown with a workforce of eventually as many as 500.
Other businesses are expected to spring up as well, and more visitors are likely to come into the downtown area.
“This will give us much needed additional parking downtown,” Cline said. The city needed to expand its parking capacity with 750 more spaces.
The block granted needed the $85,000 as a local funding contribution to the project.
In other business during the board’s virtual Tuesday meeting, board members:
• Agreed to a three-year lease of Bowen Field to the Bluefield Baseball Club.
Cline said with the switch from Minor League to a collegiate level league the longer lease was necessary to preserve baseball in Bluefield because a long-term commitment was needed.
“This is a new day…” he said, referring to Major League Baseball’s decision in 2019 to end many Minor League clubs, including the Appalachian League, after the 2020 season.
But that season was not played last year because of the pandemic and a deal was worked out to keep baseball here forming a league with college players.
Cline said, though, he hopes the Baseball Club will continue to make Bowen Field available for use by Bluefield College, Bluefield State College and area high schools.
• Heard second and final reading of an ordinance that will require a permit for outside burning in the city.
Cline said the current ordinance has not been upgraded for about 45 years and the only two requirements are the fire is not in the street or on the sidewalk and it must be under control.
“What we are trying to do is to require citizens to get a permit, at no cost, at the fire department so they can be aware of the open burning and make sure it’s done safely,” he said.
• Heard from City Manager Dane Rideout that a pre-construction meeting on the new BAT transfer station on Bluefield Avenue was held with Swope Construction, which won the bid to build the 2,200-sq.-ft. facility for BAT riders.
Rideout said the “notice to proceed” will be issued soon and construction on the project could start at the beginning of March and “that will happen very quickly.”
“They expect to be have it built by November,” he said. “We are very excited and have been working on this for three years.”
• Also heard from Rideout that the Student Government Day usually held in February has been postponed because of the pandemic.
“We pulled it off the calendar unless something happens,” he said, referring to the traditional day when some students from Bluefield High School spend a day at City Hall to observe all functions and participate in a City Board meeting.
• Agreed to draft a resolution to be read at the next meeting (Feb. 9) honoring the late Tim Farley, Mercer County Emergency Services director. Farley passed away unexpectedly Saturday.
“We are going to miss him,” Rideout said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He holds a special place in our hearts…”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
