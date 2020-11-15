WELCH — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after McDowell County deputies conducting a traffic stop discovered a quantity of controlled substances.
The traffic stop conducted Thursday in the Bishop area resulted in two arrests, according to Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy.
Andrea Nicole Mitchem, 31, no address given, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule V controlled substance, felony conspiracy, driving suspended, no Insurance, prohibited stopping, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance, Muncy said.
Mitchem was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $97,000 was set. She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South Western Regional Jail.
Shon Jeffrey Hagy, 50, no address given, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule V controlled substance, felony conspiracy, assaulting a police officer (2 counts), obstructing an officer (2 counts) Muncy stated.
Hagy was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $100,000 was set. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South western regional jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.