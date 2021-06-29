CHARLESTON — The increase in turnpike tolls and a new annual E-ZPass for passenger cars implemented more than two years ago is paying off in bond sales that are allowing road projects to proceed, including the extension of the Coalfields Expressway from Pineville to Welch.
That extension will finally bring a four-lane highway into McDowell County.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement last week about the West Virginia Turnpike Parkways Authority bond sale, which netted a total of $423 million, $90 million more than expected because of a favorable response from investors.
Jeffery Miller, executive director of the turnpike authority, said the revenue is a result of the success of the turnpike fee restructuring plan initiated as part of Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.
Those changes included raising tolls from $2 to $4 for passenger cars at each of the three toll plazas as well as increase fees for commercial vehicles. However, a new E-ZPass plan was also implemented which allows motorists to purchase an unlimited use pass for $25 a year.
Miller said those changes took effect Jan. 1, 2019 with a provision for a 5 percent increase in the E-ZPass every three years.
“On Jan. 1, 2022, the cost goes up to $26.25 for 12 months unlimited use,” he said, which is basically the cost of one round trip from Princeton to Charleston. The E-ZPass allows unlimited use for all 12 months after the date purchase.
“The toll schedule in place will not change,” he said, adding that a one-time cost of $13 for a transponder is also part of purchasing an E-ZPass.
The success of the toll changes has allowed better bond sales than anticipated.
“The initial goal was to raise $500 million for roads (in Southern West Virginia),” Miller said, but the program works so well that a total of $595 million has been raised for the Roads to Prosperity program, which includes an extra $5 from a previous sale ($172 million that ended up netting about $178) and the extra $90 million on June 9.
Miller said the initial $500 million figure was based on calculations of anticipated use and revenue numbers.
“We don’t have to do that any more,” he said, because enough time has passed to see real use and revenue numbers come in, with the bulk of revenue coming from out-of-state travelers and commercial vehicles.
That revenue makes up 75 percent of the total, he said, which is consistent week by week. “We track that money to make sure it doesn’t fluctuate.”
Although anyone from any state can purchase an E-ZPass, many don’t so that helps drive up toll revenue.
Miller also emphasized that the money is going to southern West Virginia since the turnpike runs through this part of the state.
The more than $200 million that will be used to extend the Coalfields Expressway to Welch is from the $423 million netted in the June 9 bond sale. Most of the rest will go to other road projects in Southern West Virginia.
Miller said the turnpike authority has now done its part in raising the money requested and it is all in line with the annual payments on the bonds.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
