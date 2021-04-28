TAZEWELL, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in which a vehicle struck a home in the 700 block of Adria Road, Route 16, in Tazewell County, Va.
A 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west Sunday night on Route 16 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a house and overturned, Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police, said Tuesday. The crash happened about 11:34 p.m.
The driver, Steve A. Viney, II, 34, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Crouch said. The passenger, Amy L. Quick, 45, was med-flighted for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
There were two individuals inside the home at the time of the crash and one was transported for treatment of minor injuries, he said.
An initial investigation suggested that speed was a factor in the crash, Crouch said. The crash remains under investigation.
