By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — An approaching tropical storm promoted West Virginia’s governor to issue a state of preparedness Monday, but its contributions could help alleviate borderline drought conditions that have been hanging over the region recently.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has been tracking Tropical Storm Fred, which came ashore Monday at the Florida panhandle and started making its way north toward Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia. The region could start seeing Fred’s impact by this evening, according to meteorologist Anita Silverman.
Today, tonight and Wednesday all have the potential for heavy rain, Silverman said Monday evening.
“There is also a threat for severe weather, damaging winds and possibly a tornado on Tuesday night,” she added, saying the possibility for tornados was “mainly south of Mercer County and down Route 460 into northeast Georgia.”
Between 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in the southwestern section of West Virginia, and there could be higher local amounts of rainfall with localized flash flooding, Silverman said. One to 3 inches of rain could fall east of Interstate 81 and in the foothills of Virginia and North Carolina.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday including Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe Counties in Virginia as well as Mercer, Monroe and Summers Counties in West Virginia. Showers and thunderstorms could lead to “torrential downpours, leading to localized flash flooding.”
In the Mercer County area, rainfall ranging from a 10th of an inch to a quarter of an inch was forecasted for today, and up to a half to three quarters of an inch of rain was expected tonight. On Wednesday, between a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain was forecasted.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that he had issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.
“Heavy rain is coming,” he said. “This is going to move into the state on Wednesday.”
Justice instructed all state agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this state of preparedness.
“The governor stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Emergency Management deems necessary,” according to the order.
The region has been having a dry spell. Rain from Tropical Storm Fred could help the situation, but the forecasted heavy rainfall is not a guarantee. Some dry areas may be able to soak up rain, but it could just run off without soaking into the ground.
“It will help as long as it doesn’t come too fast,” Silverman said.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminded people to take precautions to be prepared for severe weather and once the sun comes out, be aware of potential health risks before they participate in recreational water activities.
Heavy rains can increase the risk of animal waste and the potential release of inadequately treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants, VDH officials said. Bacteria, debris and other pollutants in rainwater runoff end up in rivers, lakes and streams, which can pose risks to human health and safety. Rain events also cause flooding and fast-moving waters, especially in low-lying areas.
The most common illnesses from contaminated water are gastrointestinal illnesses, VDH officials stated. This may cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. These illnesses result from swallowing water contaminated by disease-causing microbiological organisms. Additionally, contact with contaminated water has the potential to cause upper respiratory (ear, nose, throat) and skin infections.
VDH recommended the following safety tips for people planning to swim, wade, kayak, canoe or go rafting in Virginia natural waters after heavy rain:
• Avoid getting water in your mouth. Never swallow water from an untreated water source.
• Don’t swim if you have broken skin. Bacteria, viruses and other organisms can infect wounds causing more serious illness.
• Shower with soap and water after recreating in natural waters.
• Don’t swim when you are ill.
• Avoid swimming if dead fish are present.
Motorists should use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks if they encounter covered roads or fast-moving waters. The water may be deeper and moving faster than it seems to be.
Residents or facilities that provide water to the public, including campgrounds, restaurants, summer camps, or daycares with private wells or septic systems should also take extra precautions in heavy rain and flooding, in case wells or septic systems are submerged by flood waters.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.