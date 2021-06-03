By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHLANDS, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fiery crash in Tazewell County.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday at 4:19 p.m. in the 9200 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway in Tazewell County.
At least four vehicles collided with one another in the eastbound lanes. The impact of the crash caused one vehicle to catch fire. One male driver was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. She said no other details regarding the accident are currently available, as the investigation is continuing.
