SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Police was remembering a trooper Monday who passed away this weekend in Fayette County.
On Saturday, Sgt. John Syner, 52, Detachment Commander of the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment, passed away while working on his property in Fayette County, according to a statement Monday from the State Police.
“John was loved by so many in the community and worked diligently to serve the community in any way he could. John was a loving husband, father, and pops,” according to the State Police. “His family, as well as his extended family, the West Virginia State Police, has suffered a great loss. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”
