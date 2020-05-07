By ERIC DINOVO
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — No injuries were reported Wednesday after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons caught fire on Interstate 77 near Princeton.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on southbound lane mile marker 11 of I-77, near. No injuries were immediately reported, according to Chuck White, assistant chief for the East River Volunteer Fire Department.
“Upon arrival to the scene, the cab of the truck was fully involved and the fire had spread into the trailer”, said White
Traffic was stalled along the interstate while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
The Princeton Rescue Squad, Oakvale Vol. and Green Valley-Glenwood Vol. Fire Departments assisted on the call
