TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Circuit Court has rejected a move for a temporary injunction against recent actions by the Richlands Town Council.
Bob Altizer, attorney for the town, said the plaintiffs, listed on the court file as Richard Wood II and Jannis R. White, wanted to enjoin the town in enforcing the annual budget that was adopted by the town on June 21 as well as four revenue ordinances that were also adopted on June 21.
“The court heard evidence and arguments and decided not to grant the injunction that was requested by the complainants,” Altizer said of Wednesday’s hearing.
Two issues were discussed in the arguments, he said.
One related to the annual budget and the four revenue-generating ordinances that were adopted by council and went into effect July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
Altizer said members of council determined there was an emergency because of that July 1 deadline and did not perform a second reading of the ordinances in the interest of time.
The plaintiffs claimed there was no emergency and dispensing of the second reading was improper.
“We argued the council determined there was an emergency because it had to go into effect on July 1,” he said, and the ordinances were raising money to meet that budget.
Altizer said the court rejected the argument that it was improper and “the court ruled the town had complied with its charter in the adoption of the ordinances.”
Altizer said the other issue involved Richlands Vice Mayor Mary Ann Strong, who was the deciding vote on the ordinances.
Two-thirds of the council, four out of six votes, were needed, he said, and the tally was 4-2 in support of the actions.
“Mary Ann Strong is vice mayor and the mayor had health issues and could not attend the meeting,” Altizer said, adding that in her role as vice mayor she fulfilled the duties of the mayor and ran the meeting.
“The complainants argued she should not have been allowed to vote because she was serving as mayor, who can only vote in ties…” he said. “The town argued she was not the mayor, she was vice mayor, and was just assuming the duties, not the position. She was still a member of council and her vote was properly counted.”
The court sided with the town.
Altizer said a complaint is still pending related to a permanent injunction against the town’s actions, but the core issues in the case were decided in the temporary injunction hearing.
“That would be our position,” he said. “The court rejected all of the arguments of the complainants and refused to grant the injunction.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
