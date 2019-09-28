BRADSHAW — A $1 million grant announced Friday from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to the Town of Bradshaw to upgrade their sanitary sewer system for 107 households and 20 businesses.
“These upgrades to the Bradshaw sewer system will provide a complete overhaul to the existing system, save the town over $1117,000 per year, and improves services for both businesses and residents of the community alike,” U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. said.
The improvements to the system consist of installing 16,200 linear feel of new sewer line, 3,100-feet of force main, two pump stations and three grinder stations. The upgrades will improve sewer service for 20 businesses and 107 households and reduce annual operating and maintenance costs. In addition to the ARC funds, other federal sources will provide $1,000,000, state sources will provide $3,408,000, and local sources will provide $800,000, bringing the total project funding to $6,208,000.
