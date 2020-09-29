WELCH — A new McDowell County driving tour exploring an expedition in the French and Indian War will have its first tour Friday, organizers said Monday.
The Sandy Creek Expedition Driving Tour will have its first tour this Friday with several dignitaries attending, organizers said. The group will assemble at the City hall in Welch at 9 a.m., and the tour will begin at 10 a.m. at the Billips Barton Park on McDowell County Route 9 in Vallscreek and travel along the original expedition’s course.
Interpretive signage has been erected along the way and the group will view and understand the travails of the ill fated expedition. The tour concludes at the Panther Wildlife Management area swimming pool parking lot between 2:30 and 3 p.m.
In 1756, 20 years prior to the American Revolution, the Appalachian area was battleground for the French and Indian War. The Sandy Creek Expedition was a scouting mission that was carried out by members of the British Army, Virginia Militia and Cherokee warriors, marking the first cooperative action between the three, tour organizers said.
Doug Wood, an historian and trail developer, will lead Friday’s tour which will have several dignitaries from local and federal government including U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., organizers stated.
The public may attend and should be at Welch City Hall by 9:15 a.m. Friday. Tour organizers said that they “applauded McDowell County Solid Waste Authority Litter Officer Wendell Hatfield for his dedication to mapping the trail, erecting signs and overall site preparation.”
