BLUEFIELD — Roger Topping did not plan to return to the workforce after retiring in 2017, but the call of healthcare administration drew him back.
Topping was recently named the new administrator of the Mercer County Health Department after serving as Board of Health member for two years.
He takes over from interim administrator Brenda Donithan, the department’s public health nurse and Threat Preparedness Coordinator, who was filling in after a staff and board shakeup last year.
“This job fits very well with my background, 30 years in healthcare administration,” he said, including CEO at Welch Community Hospital and most recently director of Princeton Health Care Center. “It has helped out a lot.”
So has his business background in banking before getting into healthcare.
Topping graduated from Marshall University with a degree in business then went to West Virginia Tech for health administration.
When he retired from PHCC he planned to play a lot more golf and ride his motorcycle, but he found himself not doing either nearly as much as he had planned.
After being appointed to the board of health and working through the changes there and the pandemic, he decided to apply for the job when the search for an administrator did not satisfy board members.
That’s when Topping stepped in, realizing he was ready to come back to work, with the timing just right to provide experienced leadership in administration and provide some stability that had been lacking.
“It’s good for me to get in here and I think it’s good to have someone with a lot of experience in healthcare administration,” he said, as well as a former board member who was already familiar with the situation, personnel and the way the department operates.
The health department’s administrator, health officer as well as the chair of the board of health all left last summer after problems and disagreements surfaced on dealing with the pandemic.
Since then, new board members have been added as well Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic, an ER physician at Princeton Community Hospital.
“We have not been looked on by the community in a positive light,” Topping said of the turmoil last year. “That was one of the biggest challenges we had.”
Stefancic, whose services at the department are voluntary, hit the ground running when he came on board in August 2020.
“That is amazing when you think about what he has been able to accomplish,” Topping said. “He had a great deal to do with the changes and even putting them in writing … He cares, and that is really the biggest plus, and he cares about providing quality health care to the people throughout the county.”
Topping said he is working closely with Donithan.
“It has not taken long for us to blend,” he said. “We want the same things. Brenda has been here a long time and she loves being the community health nurse. That is her forte.”
Everyone is on the same page now, he said, and plans are being made to expand services at the department.
“We are going to hire a nurse practitioner,” he said, adding that other personnel will be looked at as well. “The nurse practitioner will be a solid plus and that will afford us the opportunity to do more here.”
Topping said he also has a good relationship with board members.
“I am looking at them from the other side now,” he said. “They are my bosses now, but that’s okay. I like all of them.”
During the last months, staff at the health department has been taxed, not only providing the routine services, but also dealing with COVID responsibilities, including PPE distribution, massive testing and now vaccinations.
Topping said the department is running a vaccine clinic each week to administer however many doses the state sends, with appointments to receive it now made through the state’s centralized preregistration system.
“That is a big help,” he said of the statewide system. “They make the phone calls (to set up an appointment) and that is big help for us.”
The department also had to deal with many changes in working with the state Department of Health and Human Resources, especially with how daily COVID statistics are kept and disseminated.
“It is some better,” he said of the coordination with the state and the use of more technology to accurately update statistics.
The department also changed its Facebook page to offer daily updates.
Topping praised Gov. Jim Justice for his leadership in the COVID pandemic, saying he provided the needed direction, and he “hit a home run.”
West Virginia was first in the nation in testing all long-term care residents and staff and first in getting them vaccinated. The state also is first in the vaccine administration rate.
“West Virginia is getting a lot of attention on national TV,” Topping said.
The Princeton resident and native of the Wayne and Cabell counties area, he said he is excited about his return from retirement and working full time in a demanding job, and his family is okay with it as well.
His wife, Becky, is retired and stays busy being a master naturalist. They have three children.
Topping is also a volunteer at Tender Mercies and is familiar with the needs in the community and how the pandemic has impacted them.
“We’ve been putting out a lot of food to a lot of families,” he said. “And some of those people have never been out of work before and never had to ask for help. When you see people like that, they are so appreciative.”
Some of the situations “break your heart,” he added.
Topping loves to help people, and now is in a position to do that with healthcare throughout the community.
“We really want to expand the services here,” he said. “That is one of the challenges we have.”
