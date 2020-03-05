By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice will once again make a decision on whether to sign the so-called “Tim Tebow bill,” which would allow home-schooled students to participate in public schools’ extracurricular activities, including sports.
The Senate has passed the House version of the bill by an overwhelming 34-1 vote. The House had earlier passed the bill by a 61-38 margin.
In 2017, another version of the bill reached Justice’s desk but he refused to sign it.
House Bill 3127 was introduced into the House by Del. Joe Ellington (R-Mercer County), who is now chair of the Education Committee and has always been a proponent of allowing homer-schoolers to receive some benefits of public schools.
Ellington said he is more optimistic that the Governor will sign it this year, but has not talked to him about it.
According to an article in MetroNews, Justice has “indicated he will sign it.”
The bill is named after football player Tim Tebow, who was instrumental in getting a bill passed in Florida allowing home-schooled students to participate in public school activities, especially sports.
Tebow, who was home-schooled, went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as a quarterback for the University of Florida.
Since Florida approved the measure in 1996, 30 more states have passed the bill.
If the bill passes here, home-schooled students would be allowed to play sports, be in the band and participate in other activities at local public schools.
However, students would have to meet several criteria, including compliance with grade point average, test results and disciplinary rules of the public school.
They would be under all the same rules and requirements as public school students.
Reasonable fees may also be charged to the student to cover the costs of participation in interscholastic programs.
In 2018, the bill died in committee and it was rejected by the House last year.
This year’s version had a change that several legislators said they wanted: If a public school student who is not allowed to participate because he or she does not meet the requirements and drops out to be home-schooled, the student must wait a year before being considered to be eligible to participate in public school activities.
Mercer County delegates John Shott and Eric Porterfield supported the bill.
Del. Ed Evans (D-McDowell County) ended up opposing it, recently saying he was torn about the issue and wanted to be satisfied it was fair in regard to the equity of the requirements public school students must meet to participate and home-schooled students.
Organizations like the State Secondary School Activities Commission and the West Virginia Education Association opposed the bill.
Reasons include any diversion of funds from public schools, fairness of requirements of public school students that may not be required of home-schooled students, liability, and extracurricular activities are a privilege that comes with public schools and home-schoolers understand that going in.
Conversely, supporters of the bill argue that the parents of home-schooled kids pay the same taxes to support public schools that all parents pay and they should reap benefits.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
