BLUEFIELD — Health officials reported three more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday in Mercer County, all three involving individuals who were hospitalized as a result of the virus. That brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 35.
The Mercer County Health Department also confirmed 111 new virus infections over the past week, pushing the county’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases to date in the county to 949.
Of that number, 308 are considered active virus cases and another 641 are people who have recovered from the virus.
Eight new virus deaths were reported in West Virginia Thursday, and three of them were from Mercer County. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the deaths were an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, and a 71-year old female from Mercer County.
All three had been hospitalized at Princeton Community Hospital, and were not patients of a nursing home or long-term care center, according to Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
“They were not connected with a nursing home,” Donithan said, adding that all three deaths occurred within the past week.
That brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll to date to 35. Of those 35 deaths, 24 were associated with the Princeton Health Care Center over the summer.
The Princeton Health Care Center is once again a COVID-19 outbreak site with four active cases involving employees of the health care center. However, no new virus cases involving residents of the nursing home have been confirmed to date.
Donithan said community spread of the virus is still occurring. Complicating matters is the fact that many area residents are still refusing to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
“People are not wearing a mask,” Donithan said. “That is a big problem.”
She said residents should not only wear a mask, but do it correctly. That involves covering both your mouth and nose with the mask.
Donithan said the number of virus cases in Mercer County will likely increase in the weeks ahead as the nation deals with the second wave of the pandemic. Most health experts anticipate a sharp increase in virus cases during the winter months with the pandemic continuing well into the spring of 2021. A vaccine should be made available to the public sometime in 2021.
“I believe that we are going to be seeing more cases,” Donithan said. “It seems that we possibly may be (in) the second wave now. That means we will see the cases go up.”
Donithan said it is very important for residents to get a flu shot this so that they can avoid contracting the regular seasonal flu during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other virus-related developments Thursday, school officials in McDowell County confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Mount View High School in Welch.
A statement released by the county board of education said further investigations will be conducted by the McDowell County Health Department to determine the length of the campus closure that will be needed for the high school.
The high school was closed for staff and students on Thursday, and will be closed again today for deep cleaning.
In Tazewell County, school officials reported Thursday that 46 students are now actively quarantined in the Bluefield area due to potential exposure to the virus, along with 32 students in the Richlands area and eight in the Tazewell area. Another 19 employees in Richlands also are actively quarantined along with two in Bluefield and two in Tazewell.
The school system also confirmed two positive virus cases involving students in the Bluefield area and one in the Richlands area. There are two positive virus cases involving school system employees in the Richlands area and one in Tazewell.
In Giles County, additional positive cases at Giles High School has prompted school officials to go to remote only learning.
“After consulting with the local health department, due to additional positive cases at Giles High School, GHS will be temporarily transitioning to 10 percent Virtual Learning for all students beginning ... November 5 through Monday, November 16,” the school system posted. “This is due to the inability to provide the vital functions of the school. And, this does not change the schedule for students attending the Tech Center during this time.”
