Right now, I’m in the midst of looking for updated information on Polly Walker and further information for a column on haunted places in Mercer County. If you have any suggestions on either subject, contact me. If possible, I would like to use your name so that I can credit you.
Until those items develop, the column must go forward while paradoxically looking back at the past.
I’m going back to the very first article in the 1984 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County which is part of a larger article written by mother and son Mrs. Clyde Maxey and John Maxey.
What is now Mercer County was inhabited by various Native American tribes, most prominent being the Shawnee. They were the first to clear the primeval forests along the Bluestone River at Clover Bottom and at Spanishburg for cultivation.
A 1975 excavation at the former location revealed several pits, plus pottery sherds, chert chips, animal bones, a potter’s clay pit with about 15 pounds of blue-white clay, a hearth about 14 inches wide, riverine snail and mussel shells and charred corn, beans and hickory nuts.
In addition, evidence of at least three palisades were found. A slightly oval house pattern 24 feet in diameter and a circular house pattern 20 feet in diameter were also located. A burial 42 inches long, 20 inches wide and 28 inches deep with the legs buried in flexed position. Artifacts manufactured from bone, antler, stone, clay and mussel shells were also found.
Smaller camps were found along the Bluestone and New Rivers and Rich and Brush Creeks. Arrowheads, spear points and tomahawks have been found all over the county.
The trails the Shawnee used were first made by bison and generally followed the watersheds instead of water courses. These trails were later used by explorers, settlers and traders as gateways into the area.
The most prominent such trail was the Shawnee/Seneca Trail from Parsons to Bluefield then on to North Carolina. It follows U.S. Routes 219 and 460 to Bluefield.
These trails were used during the period of massacres and raids to follow the Shawnee back to their villages.
We’ll pick up on the subject next time.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.