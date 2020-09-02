Princeton Community Hospital and Bluefield State College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that sets the stage for the college to move its health science programs to the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
The announcement was made this morning at BRMC by Jeffrey Lilley, PCH CEO, and BSC President Robin Capehart as they signed the MOU.
The plan will mean repurposing part of the hospital for on-site educational training for high demand health care professionals.
It will also mean rooms once used for in-patient care will be converted to a dormitory for health science students.
“This opportunity for PCH to collaborate with identifying common needs and goals with BSC is a tremendous achievement in the making,” Lilley said. “PCH looks forward to this relationship and is interested in finding early wins with strategies developed for the long term.”
“The PCH/BRMC building is an outstanding structure and can be adapted readily for use as an educational facility, benefiting our current and future students, our faculty, and ultimately the residents of this region.” Capehart said. “We are also expanding aspirational health care programs. In addition, we believe that we can create student housing on site for 150 students.”
The MOU establishes the parameters for the collaboration for “repurposing a portion of BRMC for educational use.”
Not only that, the MOU includes the importance of food services being available for students as well as hospital employees, and “the hospital and BSC agree to negotiate a plan to provide such services within the facility.”
Capehart said the college was already working with PCH to determine the specific health care employment needs of the area and discussing the logistics and procedural hurdles to go through in order to establish training programs in those areas.
“On our campus, we have two problems,” he said. “First, adding new programs would require more space and, that, we don’t have. Second, housing. Expanding our current programs and adding new ones will provide us the opportunity to attract students from all over West Virginia and throughout the region. To bring those students here, we need housing – something, as you may know, that we’ve made one of our highest priorities.”
Capehart said the MOU “will allow us to move forward with creating plans to move our existing health science programs to this facility, establish new programs that will respond to critical needs in this area; and provide convenient housing for students who enroll in our programs.”
The MOU also states the goal is to work toward “full college use of the identified space by August 2021.”
Lilley said health care is in a “very volatile environment” and especially in this region as the difficulties health care providers face with demographics and other issues are exacerbated.
The MOU is a step to help “change that landscape and provide the services we need to provide for this community and the region,” he said.
“This is an opportunity for us as Princeton Community Hospital to move forward and try to address some of those issues,” he said. “What we are really interested in doing is to work together with Bluefield State College to identify traditional programs that are critical to the needs of residents of this region.”
Lilley said the MOU is the “launching point” for PCH and BSU to move forward “and try to identify how that is all going to look.”
“This is a large facility,” he said. “I think there is certainly an opportunity here to be able to work together with Bluefield State College and make this a wonderful experience.”
Ted Lewis, BSC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said he is excited about the opportunity and the partnership will help BSC provide programs that are needed by the community.
“We will have expanded new programs as well,” he said. “We are looking at several new programs right now so we have some things on the table. We have been meeting with other hospitals to see what their needs are and what kind of needs we can help fulfill.”
Lewis said the programs help fill “high-demand, highly-skilled” jobs.
Charlie Cole, vice chair of the BSC Board of Governors, said the plan also creates the opportunity for BSC to extend its reach to attract students, not only with the in-demand, highly skilled programs that lead to good jobs, but also with the expansion of student housing.
“We are real excited about it, the ability for the college to be able to offer more health science curriculums,” he said, adding that and with all the new sports (including football) that are coming to the college there is an expectation of increased enrollment.
“The housing space is going to be crucial, so the fact that this will provide housing as well as classroom space the college will really be able to add more curriculums, especially health sciences,” he said, which will put BSC in a position to bring in more students and “really solidify the future of Bluefield State College.”
The demand for health care professionals will continue for quite awhile, he added.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students in our region to have additional career and educational options close to home,” said PCH Board Chairman Rusty Sarver. “Expanding health care education in Mercer County will be beneficial to our community, residents and hospital.”
Shannon Remines, member of the BSC Board of Governors, said it’s an opportunity to “stretch our campus.”
“We are working with PCH on repurposing the facility in a way that benefits the city,” he said. “The whole idea is when you are educating young minds you want to be able to create great citizens that have a skill set they can go into the community with.”
Remines said BSC will “redo and rework” the opportunities, as PCH is doing.
It was “sad” to see BRMC consolidating with PCH initially, he said, but “on the other hand, it was an opportunity for us to come over and be able to utilize the additional square footage that is already here in our community. So it’s really not like the facility is going away.”
This is “truly an awesome opportunity,” he said, adding that it pulls the community together and everyone can benefit.
Lewis said any transfer of any existing programs from the current BSC campus to BRMC does not need to be approved by the state Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), but adding a program must have approval, which is based on need.
“They have streamlined the process (for approval of new programs),” he said, adding that BSC is looking at a field of 14 possible new programs. “As we are bringing those programs in we have to get HEPC approval as well as the Higher Learning Commission (the accrediting agency).”
Lewis said the college does have to go through some steps, though, but the bottom line on approval is based on need/demand.
The waiting period for approval has also been streamlined, he added.
Negotiations have been on-going about a possible partnership to utilize the hospital after the announcement was made in early June that all in-patient care and ancillary services were being moved to PCH by July 30.
The emergency department at BRMC remains, under the umbrella of PCH, and is now called the PCH Emergency Department, offering full service emergency services, including imaging.
BRMC’s OB/GYN and surgical services were moved to PCH at the end of April because of the COVID-19 pandemic when elective surgeries and other services were temporarily halted at all hospitals.
PCH purchased BRMC last year with initial plans to merge the two facilities and deciding a path moving forward to capitalize on each facility’s strengths. But the pandemic and ensuing financial struggles made it imperative to move quickly, hospital officials have said, and it was no longer economically feasible to continuing offering those services at BRMC.
As the impact of the services being moved to PCH, including the task of keeping as many of the 340 employees impacted as possible, hospital and local officials worked to find ways to utilize the massive facility.
