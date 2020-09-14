TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia voters will be able to cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election on Friday, Sept. 18.
Tazewell County registrar Brian Earls said it’s the first time the state has allowed early voting, and at 45 days, it’s the longest early voting period in the country.
“We got our ballots yesterday,” Earls said on Friday, and sample ballots will be posted this week on the registrar’s website.
Receiving the final ballots was delayed about a week, he said, because of the change that had to made when singer Kanye West was removed from the ballot as a presidential candidate after initially being approved.
Earls said those who choose to vote starting Friday will need to come to his office in North Tazewell.
“We will be the only location open for early voting,” he said, and it will run through Oct. 31 during normal business hours at his office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday is also the day the absentee ballots already received and approved will be mailed out by, he added, with most mailed out this week.
“We have at least 1,300 and they will be mailed out by Friday,” he said. “But applications are still coming in every day.”
Earls said no absentee ballots are sent out until they are processed for proper identification.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23 and the registrar’s office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, the last day to vote early.
“We try mail out the ballot the next day after they are received (and then processed),” he said. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone can request an absentee ballot although all safety protocol will be followed at all voting precincts.
Earls said recently that in prior years a mail-in absentee ballot had to be received by election day so it could be processed that day and counted.
“Now, as long it is postmarked by election day it can be counted,” he said. “That may mean the vote will not be all counted until the Friday after the election.”
Although most absentee ballots are already in hand on election say, local elections in particular could be impacted by the change, he said, because they can often be very close.
Earls said there are several different ballots because of the local contests in towns.
A photo ID Is no longer required, only an identifying document, which could be a pay stub or utility bill, for example, with the voter’s name and address.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 13.
Earls’ office is located at 2848 Riverside Dr., North Tazewell.
In West Virginia, early voting starts Oct. 21 and lasts through Oct. 31 and voter registration deadline is Oct. 13.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.