By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A long-time holiday tradition will continue next week at the Bluefield Union Mission, but will be spread out over a two-day period this year due to the pandemic.
The mission has been serving a hot Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings and a full Thanksgiving basket with turkey and all the essentials for 89 years now, and that will continue next week but with pandemic restrictions in place, Craig Hammond, director of the mission, said Thursday.
In past years, the meal and the basket were both served on Thanksgiving. This year, due to the pandemic, the mission will be spreading out the distribution over a two-day period.
Also, only staff and board members will be involved this year in the preparation of the baskets and meals.
“We are going to be assembling the food baskets starting early in the week,” Hammond said. “So then all we have to do is distribute it out the door, where we will try to space people outside, and reduce the density of people.”
The Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed on Wednesday November 25, and the traditional holiday meal will be served on Thanksgiving Day. Everything will be take out this year, with the staff and board members wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Those who pick-up the baskets and meals next week also will be asked to wear masks.
“Nobody will eat inside,” Hammond said. “It will be all carry out.”
“We care about our unfortunate neighbors but we’re also aware of the guidelines from the public health board and the CDC”, Sarah Sult, operations manager of the Bluefield Union Mission, added in a press release issued by the mission Thursday. “We have to take in to consideration the safely of our guests and volunteers. Every year, more than 70 volunteers work in close proximity to each other in order to get all the food prepared and in the hands of our guests. We can’t put our volunteers or our guests at risk.”
Meals are still served on a regular basis at the mission, and most individuals who come to the mission for food are already wearing masks, Hammond said.
Only two people will be allowed to enter the mission at one time next week to pick-up the baskets on Wednesday and meals on Thursday. Those who are waiting in line outside will be asked to stand six feet apart and to wear a mask.
“It’s been really difficult for us to say no,” Hammond said of the possibility of not serving a Thanksgiving meal. “It’s just been an incredible tradition over the past 90 years. We think by separating the tasks, and by serving over two days and preparing over five, it won’t be as labor intensive.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
