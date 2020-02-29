RICHMOND, Va. — Tests of a person in Southwest Virginia for the coronavirus have come up negative, officials with the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was investigating reports of illnesses which could be associated with the coronavirus, and one of these cases was in Southwest Virginia. The VDH did not provide specific information about this person’s location.
State health officials reported that this Person Under Investigation (PUI) had tested negative for the disease. Three people in Central Virginia and four in Northern Virginia were tested for coronavirus, too. All seven of them tested negative.
A Person Under Investigation (PUI) is an individual who meets both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for coronavirus, the VDH said.
Officials with the VDH said they are closely monitoring for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. No cases have been confirmed in Virginia.
Cases of COVID-19, which is caused by a new coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, are being reported in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States, where the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Jan. 21, in a traveler who had recently returned from Wuhan, the VDH said.
