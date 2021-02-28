CHARLESTON — Two controversial bills relating to teachers striking and the autonomy of local health departments are being passed by both the Senate and House.
Senate Bill 11 has passed 21-12, mostly split down party lines.
The bill includes language emphasizing it’s illegal for public employees, including teachers, to strike and the action could result in them being fired and at the very least losing pay for days missed.
Not only that, school superintendents would be prohibited from “closing a school in anticipation of or to facilitate a concerted work stoppage or strike.”
Use of accrued and equivalent instructional time to cancel days lost due to a concerted work stoppage or strike would also be prohibited. Another stipulation is that no extracurricular activities would be held during a work stoppage.
A companion bill, House Bill 2536, is also working its way through the legislative process, scheduled for a second reading Monday.
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, has called the bills “retaliatory,” referring to the 2018 statewide teacher strikes that led to pay raises.
Lee said that during the 2018 strike teachers and service personnel had wide public support as well as support of superintendents, and the bills take aim at trying to erode that.
“It’s an attempt to turn the superintendents and the public against it (a work stoppage),” he said.
State Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District) supports the bill and is one of its co-sponsors.
“It codifies that it is illegal to strike,” he said of the bill’s language.
Swope said teachers or any public or private employee should not be paid for days they refuse to work.
“If you don’t work, why should you get paid?” he said.
Senate Bill 12 and House Bill 2015, although opposed by local health departments as well as county commissions around the state, have both passed.
SB12 passed by a vote of 21-13.
The bill would require the county commission to “establish a procedure for adverse determinations by local health department to be appealed, unless otherwise provided; requiring rules adopted, promulgated, and amended by local boards of health have a public comment published in the State Register and the organization’s web page; setting forth requirement for notice; requiring written comments received during comment period be presented to appointing authority for approval or disapproval in whole or in part within specified time frames; providing amendments or modifications not approved may be resubmitted…”
The authority to approve could be waived during a public health emergency.
Commissioners would also have the authority to remove a board of health member, a process that now is in the hands of the board.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, opposes the bill, saying it would put “restrictions” on the board of health.
“I vehemently oppose this bill and expressed that to our (Mercer County) legislators,” Topping said, adding that the bill is being pushed by “those individuals that own the small gambling parlors and bingo parlors.”
“They want the people to be able to smoke in the facilities and they don’t want the health departments to rule against them,” he said, referring to Clean Air ordinances in some counties that prohibit indoor smoking in any business open to the public. “They want the control given to the county commission.”
But Topping said the board of health is there to do what it can to protect the “overall health of the county” and any interference in that purpose and autonomy would be “very detrimental to our health departments.”
The companion HB 2015 passed 66-33, with Mercer County Delegates Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith voting for it. Del. Joe Ellington did not vote.
Gearheart said earlier he thinks the bill makes sense.
“I don’t have any quarrel with it,” he said. “I have been supportive of that concept for awhile. The board of health is not responsible to the voters. The county commission is.”
Gearheart said the county commission has to consider all sides of anything that affects residents, including decisions related to public health, because aspects like the impact on the economy, businesses, jobs and taxes must be considered along with public health concerns.
“They are an elected body charged with making decisions in regard to the county government and that includes the board of health...” he said. “I think it’s perfectly the way it should happen. The buck would stop with them.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also former member of the board of health, is opposed to the bill, and earlier expressed that opposition to the West Virginia Senate Health Subcommittee.
“I know the value of public health being autonomous,” he said. “The board should have the authority to do what is in the best interest of the health of residents.”
Puckett said politics should not play a role in that, especially considering everything the health department does and how underfunded and short-staffed it has always been.
The respective bills will be sent to the other body for any differences to be reconciled, then vote don again, and, if passed, sent to Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice has not indicated any stance on either of the legislative actions.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
