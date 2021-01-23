RICHLANDS, Va. — Tazewell County Supervisor Travis Hackworth has won the Republican nomination to vie for the 38th District state senate seat.
Hackworth placed first in a six-candidate field in a GOP primary Thursday and will be on the ballot for the March 23 special election to fill the vacancy left by the recent death of state Sen. Ben Chafin Jr.
If Hackworth wins the special election, Tazewell County will be home to a state senator as well as a member of the House of Delegates, Del. James W. “Will” Morefield.
“I am extremely proud of Travis Hackworth and the hard work that he, his campaign manager Aaron Evans, and his supporters put in to securing the Republican nomination for the upcoming state Senate special election,” Morefield said. “He is exactly the type of person we need representing all of us in the Senate. Now is the time to unite behind our candidate and ensure that Travis wins with a powerful margin on election day. I am proud that Travis will be joining our winning team and look forward to continue working with him as we make every effort to make Southwest Virginia the best place to live.”
Hackworth is a Richlands businessman who represents the Northwestern District on the board of supervisors.
“Travis Hackworth is an outstanding nominee who will be a strong and effective voice for Southwest in the Senate of Virginia,” said Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City) in a statement. “Our caucus is excited about Travis joining our ranks this spring. The untimely passing of Ben Chafin has been a tremendous loss for our caucus, for the Senate, for Southwest, and for Virginia. “We are grateful to all six candidates who stepped forward to compete in today’s contest, and to the members of and volunteers for the 38th District Republican Committee who conducted this nomination process.”
The 38th Senatorial District is comprised of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell, and Tazewell Counties, the Cities of Norton and Radford, and portions of Montgomery, Smyth, and Wise Counties.
