TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County voters will go the polls on Nov. 5 to settle a state senate race as well as several local contested seats.
Incumbent Republican State Sen. Ben Chafin (38th District) is being challenged by George W. McCall III of Richlands. McCall is running as an Independent.
The other state race is for the 3rd District House of Delegates seat and incumbent Republican James W. “Will” Morefield is running unopposed.
In county races on the Nov. 5 ballot, Incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt is facing challenger Dwane Keven Bales.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis is being opposed by J. Chris Plaster.
Treasurer David T. Larimer II is running unopposed, as is Commissioner of Revenue David R. Anderson.
On the board of supervisors, Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy is being opposed by Charles “Chuck” Presley.
Both Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury and Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth are running unopposed.
Of the three school board seats up for grabs, the two incumbents, Northern District member and board Chair David R. Woodard II and Northwestern District member Donna Whittington are running unopposed.
Two candidates are vying for the Eastern District seat, which has been held by James Jones who decided not to run for reelection.
Erik D. Robinson and Craig S. Menefee are facing off in that contest.
Two special elections will fill a town council seat in Tazewell and a town council seat in Cedar Bluff.
Joe R. Beasley and Nancy Greever Brooks are vying for the Tazewell seat.
Kenneth M. Shepard is running unopposed for the Cedar Bluff seat.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
