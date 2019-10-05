TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth has been appointed to a new organization that focuses on energy projects in the region.
Called the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, it was established through legislation patroned by state Sen. Ben Chafin and Del. Terry Kilgore that passed during the 2019 General Assembly session.
The authority’s purpose is to “promote opportunities for energy development in Southwest Virginia, create jobs and economic activity in the region consistent with the Virginia Energy Plan, and position Southwest Virginia and the commonwealth as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development.”
“I am very excited to be appointed to this authority,” Hackworth said. “My vision is to help create an Energy Park in Southwest Virginia that will bring research and development companies here to test and refine their products and theories. Imagine if we could use our abandoned mines, strip jobs, and other areas in the region to further the development of technology in our energy sector.”
Hackworth said he is also pleased to represent his county.
“I am also extremely excited that Tazewell County has a seat at the table and I was appointed to that seat,” he said. “With the very real possibility of the hydroelectric pump storage plant locating in Tazewell County, we can be the frontrunners to dovetail other energy opportunities in our area. The driver that this authority could create economically is huge.”
Hackworth is also impressed with the people he will be working with.
“The team that has been appointed to this board is outstanding in their credentials and fields of expertise,” he said. “This is definitely something I am expecting great results from.”
The pump storage facility he refers to is a $2 billion Dominion Energy project in Tazewell County that could bring about 2,000 construction jobs for at least five years as well as a tax revenue boost for the county.
Dominion continues the process determining if the massive project, which would require two reservoirs (one near the top of the south side of East River Mountain just west of Bluefield and the other at the bottom), is feasible for the site under study.
The facility works by releasing water from the upper reservoir to the lower one, creating enough force to rotate turbines in a powerhouse at the lower reservoir. Electricity can be produced on demand when needed.
Dominion said the studies should be wrapped up next year and then an announcement will be made on whether the project will move forward.
The authority will focus on several energy projects.
“Southwest Virginia is a prime location for energy research and development activities that leverage our region’s talent and natural resources,” said Chafin. “Our legislative delegation is committed to seeing the region build on its long history of energy generation in order to grow our economy.”
“The Authority allows us to connect research and economic development in order to drive energy innovation in Southwest Virginia,” Kilgore said. “We should take an all-the-above approach to keep Southwest Virginia as the energy capital of the East Coast.”
The authority met for its inaugural meeting on Sept. 30 and elected Mike Quillen as chair and Dr. Kris Westover as vice chair. Quillen currently serves as chairman of the GO Virginia Region One Council, and Westover is president of Mountain Empire Community College.
“This authority is going to think outside the box on energy projects that bring together innovative research, workforce development and economic development under one umbrella,” said Quillen. “Our team is going to think creatively and strategically on how to pair renewable energy generation with job-creating projects.”
“The authority’s focus on energy workforce development will help drive economic development opportunities,” Westover said. “Partnering with K-12 and higher education interests in the development of the Southwest Virginia Energy Park will be a game-changer for our region.”
Chafin and Kilgore said they had the following goals in mind when drafting the legislation creating the authority:
• Leverage the strength in energy research and workforce development of Virginia’s public and private institutions of higher education;
• Support the development of pump storage hydropower in Southwest Virginia and energy storage generally;
• Promote the development of renewable energy generation facilities on brownfield sites, including abandoned mine sites;
• Promote energy workforce development;
• Assist energy technology research and development by promoting the development of a Southwest Virginia Energy Park; and
• Identify and work with the Commonwealth’s industries and nonprofit partners in advancing efforts related to energy development in Southwest Virginia.
The authority’s board is made up of 11 members: four members appointed by the Governor, four members appointed by the Speaker of the House of Delegates, and three members appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules.
