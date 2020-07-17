TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County is distributing $300,000 to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
County Administrator Eric Young said this is the second round of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding dispersed by the board of supervisors.
The funding will be utilized in the form of a grant providing emergency support to establishments who suffered financial loss after being forced to close or alter their businesses for more than two months, Young said.
“Due to the mandated shutdown, many businesses within Tazewell County are struggling; this funding will have a major impact in helping them recover and assist our local economy as the commonwealth continues to reopen,” he said.
The money is part of $3.5 million the county will receive as its portion of the CARES Act funding from the state, which was awarded more than $3.1 billion.
Thursday’s announcement is part of $550,000 directed on June 25 by the board to provide immediate and direct assistance to the community.
“The last few months have been incredibly challenging for our small businesses resulting in establishments incurring unprecedented out of pocket expenses to protect their customers and employees,” said Charlie Stacy, board chairman. “These dollars will provide much needed relief by assisting with costs such as PPE, rent, mortgage expenses, supplier payments, utilities and sanitation supplies.”
Young said the $300,000 grant is broken down into three industry segments – restaurant, retail and general commerce – with each segment receiving a $100,000 allotment.
Distribution of restaurant and retail funding was determined by the number of categorized businesses within the towns and county. General commerce was based on the town and county’s population.
Restaurant funding:
Bluefield - $30,000
Cedar Bluff - $3,000
Pocahontas - $1,000
Richlands - $23,000
Tazewell - $23,000
Tazewell Co. - $20,000
Retail funding:
Bluefield - $14,000
Cedar Bluff - $5,000
Pocahontas - $1,000
Richlands - $16,000
Tazewell - $14,000
Tazewell Co. - $50,000
General Commerce funding:
Bluefield - $12,000
Cedar Bluff - $3,000
Pocahontas - $1,000
Richlands - $13,000
Tazewell - $10,000
Tazewell Co. - $61,000
“The importance of our small businesses cannot be underestimated,” Young said. “They are the lifeblood of our community. The board directed this funding as grants, not loans, to assist in reserving jobs and lessening the economic impact of this pandemic. If you are a business located inside one of the towns in the county you should contact your town offices to apply. If your business is not located in any town you should watch our county board’s website in the days ahead for details on how to apply. We encourage those eligible to take advantage of this opportunity.”
The distribution of the funds will be left to the discretion of the each town under rules mandated by the U.S. Department of Treasury he said. The remaining $3 million allocation from the CARES Act will be dispersed this year as the progression of the disease is better understood.
Last week, the board distributed $97,500 to towns and the county as an initial payment for critical needs based on the relative population of towns.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
