TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will consider taking action to help curb a spike in the amount of solid waste being handled by the county’s landfill.
That possible action includes an ordinance increasing the maximum fine for out-of-state and out-of-county dumping to be increased from $1,000 to $2,500 and up to 12 months in jail as well as temporarily suspending the county’s ordinance requiring commercial haulers who collect waste in the county to dispose of it in the county’s landfill.
County Administrator Eric Young said Monday the amount of waste arriving at the landfill daily has doubled.
“The board has asked residents through press releases and statements at public meetings to delay disposal of certain items, such as furniture and appliances, at the landfill and the several convenience areas located throughout the county,” he said. “Furniture and appliances take up space and obviously use more of our weight capacity than ordinary household trash.”
Young said the problem started after the stay-at-home order related to the COVID-19 pandemic was issued.
“It seems like everyone has decided to clean out their garage at once or replace those items with stimulus checks they have received from the federal government,” he said. “These large items in convenience areas take up space in dumpsters, they fill quicker, and we need more time to empty them more often. It all cascades into delays and a mess.”
Young said the “avalanche of waste” could cost county residents more than just an inconvenience.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) limits the amount of waste the county’s landfill can accept per day to a monthly average of 300 tons per day, he said, adding that typically the county receives about 220 tons per day.
“Recently they have approached 500 tons on some days,” he said. “If the June average exceeds 300 tons per day, the county will face heavy fines from DEQ.”
Young said he has told board members that he asked Sheriff Brian Hieatt for help stopping illegal dumping from out-of-state residents and residents of other counties.
“The Sheriff’s Office is installing more security cameras at convenience areas and began patrolling convenience area sites regularly,” he said.
The increased penalty for illegal dumping, if approved by the board, may be a deterrent.
“We know out-of-county residents are illegally dumping at our convenience areas but have seen it as an annoyance,” Young said. “Now it is a serious matter. Going over our limit with our waste is one thing; going over our limit for waste illegally dumped here by residents of other counties is an entirely different matter. We appreciate the sheriff’s assistance.”
The suspension of the ordinance related to commercial carriers would help as well. The ordinance was enacted in 2018 to generate revenue.
“This move will cost us about $900 per day in lost revenue, but the cost of DEQ fines would be far greater,” said Young.
He said the board will consider additional measures to stem the tide of trash at its June 25 meeting.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
