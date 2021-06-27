TAZEWELL, Va. — The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has cautioned the Tazewell County School System about allowing a Christian prayer to be said by coaching personnel before a soccer game recently.
Coaching staff for the Graham High School soccer team led students in prayer before a game on June 10, the FFRF alleges, saying it was reported by a concerned area resident.
The Wisconsin-based organization, which took Mercer County Schools to court over a Bible in the Schools Program, said it informed Tazewell County Public Schools that “it is illegal for public school athletic coaches to lead their teams in prayer, since the Supreme Court has continually struck down school-sponsored prayer in public schools.”
“Public school coaches must refrain not only from leading prayers themselves, but also from participating in students’ prayers,” FFRF Staff Attorney Chris Line wrote to Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Christopher Stacy. “It is unconstitutional for public school employees to participate in the religious activities of their students. Federal courts have held that even a public school coach’s silent participation in student prayer circles is unconstitutional.”
The conduct of the soccer team’s coaching personnel is unconstitutional because they endorse and promote religion when acting in their official capacity as school district employees, FFRF points out. They represent the school and the team when acting in their official role as coaches of the Graham High School soccer team. Therefore, they cannot use their position to instill religion in players or lead their team in prayer, and they cannot organize or advocate for students to lead team prayer either.
Tazewell County Public Schools is home to a diverse array of families, including parents and students who are non-Christian and nonreligious, the FFRF said.
“Nonreligious Americans make up the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population by religious identification — 35 percent of Americans are non-Christians, and this includes the more than one in four Americans who now identify as religiously unaffiliated,” the FFRF said.
Tazewell County Public Schools has an obligation to make its sponsored activities nondiscriminatory and welcoming for all of its students, not just those in the religious majority, FFRF emphasizes in the letter. That’s why it is asking that the district to “commence an investigation into the complaint and take immediate action to stop any and all school-sponsored prayers occurring within any district athletic programs.”
“Public school coaches who make a show of praying at matches are engaging in constitutionally unsporting behavior,” says FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “District officials need to clearly indicate to them the rules for behavior on the soccer field.”
The FFRF cited the case, Borden (2008), when the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held the high school football coach’s history of organizing, leading and participating in prayers before games was unconstitutional because it violated the Establishment Clause. The court stated that the coach’s involvement in the prayer by “taking a knee” and “bowing his head” during the prayers, even when student-led, “would lead a reasonable observer to conclude he was endorsing religion.” The court also rejected the coach’s argument that the school district’s policy of prohibiting its employees from engaging in prayer with students violated the employees’ right to free speech.
The FFRF said the court found that the “school district had a right to adopt guidelines restricting this activity because of its concern about potential Establishment Clause violations.”
The Establishment Clause prevents a government entity promoting one religion over another, and is at the core of the separation of church and state.
School officials did not respond to requests for a comment on the letter.
In 2017, the FFRF sued the Mercer County School System over its 75-year-old Bible in the Schools Program.
The suit alleged the Bible in the Schools program was unconstitutional because it “endorses one religion, improperly entangles public schools in religious affairs, and violates the personal consciences of nonreligious and non-Christian parents and students.”
Mercer County ended the program and started offering a legally vetted class for junior and senior high school students called “The Bible and Its Influence,” which examines the Bible from a historic and literary perspective.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
