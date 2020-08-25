BLUEFIELD, Va. — A school employee in Tazewell County has tested positive for COVID-19, and students who may have been exposed to the employee will now have to quarantine.
A statement released by the school system said an employee in the Bluefield, Va. area tested positive for COVID-19. The statement didn’t say what position the school employee held in the Bluefield, Va. area. However, it said the Tazewell County Health Department has been notified and is in the process of contacting families of students that may have been exposed to this employee.
The statement said the Virginia Department of Health will decide which students must quarantine. According to the statement, the general guideline is that exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes within 48 hours from the onset of symptoms or a positive test. The statement said the area where the employee worked has undergone a deep cleaning.
Tazewell County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said the employee has no symptoms of the virus at this time.
“It was a Bluefield area employee,” Stacy said. “The employee did notify us of their positive screening. The employee has zero symptoms. They were tested because the person they live with was positive.”
Stacy said contact tracing was completed by the Virginia Department of Health, adding that the health department will advise any students of their need to self-quarantine.
Stacy said no schools have been closed as a result of the incident.
“Any area that the employee has been in has undergone a cleaning, and will be cleaned again before any students will be back in that area,” Stacy said. “We have been following our plan and so far it has worked the way we had hoped it would work.”
Stacy said he couldn’t comment with regards to what job or duty the employee has with the school system.
“Again, I can say the health department contacted everyone who had possible exposure,” Stacy said. “If the health department didn’t call the family, there is no risk of exposure from this.”
Stacy said the school system is performing daily temperature checks on all students upon their entry into their individual schools.
Students in Tazewell County returned to school last week. This is the first instance of an employee testing positive for coronavirus within the school system.
“We had a really good first week of school,” Stacy said. “I know everyone is still nervous, as they should be. But we think our kids have done a good job of following our procedures of wearing a mask and social distancing.”
David Woodard, chairman of the Tazewell County School Board, said the exposure was minimal and everyone had masks on.
“I hate for anyone to contract this disease or become exposed to it, but I’m pleased that what happened was in the best possible circumstances with the least amount of exposure possible,” Woodard said.
Woodard said no schools have been closed or disrupted as a result of the incident.
“No exposure happened in a school building,” Woodard said.
According to Woodard, the school system is doing everything it can to ensure the well being of students and staff.
“We are relying heavily on parents, and sanitizing as much as we can,” Woodard said. “We’ve got a good plan in place. If there is a case inside of a school, we will be closing some things down. But it will have to be catastrophic before we close the entire (school system). I think we have a good plan, and this is a small incident. And it’s best that the first incident be a small incident because the plan worked.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.