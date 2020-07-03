TAZEWELL, Va. — In a development that surprised Tazewell County officials, sales tax revenue in April did not drop because of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown.
In fact, revenue actually increased compared to last year as federal stimulus money may have triggered spending.
“The final revenue figures for the current fiscal year (FY20) were revised up after the expected sales tax decrease in April did not materialize,” said County Administrator Eric Young. “Sales taxes in April 2020 actually exceeded sales taxes for April 2019 in Tazewell County. This is a $250,000 revenue improvement over what was expected.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charlie Stacy said revenue expectations were low.
“We had expectations of reduced sales tax based on quarantine effects on shopping,” he said. “I breathed a sigh of relief we made it through another budget cycle without imposing a tax increase.”
County Treasurer David Larimer said the portion of the sales tax revenue received by the county from the state runs two months behind so the April figures recently came in.
“Everything was shut down so we were not sure how things would be,” he said of the county’s assumption that revenue would drop because of the “stay at home” order.
But Larimer said everybody started receiving the federal stimulus money, $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for a couple and $500 for each child.
“I think there were a lot of home improvement projects,” he said, as people did go out and spend money for that and other reasons.
In March 2019, he said, the county received $450,000 and in March this year $439,588, only about $11,000 less, and that is good considering March was also shut down for half the month.
More than $540,000 was collected in April, compared to $388,789 in April 2019. However, part of that goes to towns.
Both of those amounts collected this year were above projections.
The school system also fared well, he added, receiving a total of $553,362 for April.
That means about $1.1 million total came into the county for April.
Larimer is also optimistic May will also see a better than projected sales tax revenue total.
“Things started opening up in May,” he said.
Young said that money, together with other savings from the spending freeze imposed in April, the board was able to preserve the $500,000 reserve, or rainy day, fund.
“The advertised budget had proposed to spend it in fiscal year 2021 to balance the budget (because of the projected shortfall),” he said, but that will now not be required.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said the stimulus money going to residents will not impact Mercer County revenue.
“The county does not get any (share of) retail sales tax,” he said. “The only money we get is for property assessments, other than the hotel/motel tax, but that is for a specific purpose (to promote tourism).”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
