TAZEWELL, Va. — A Bluefield, Va. man has been indicted on 33 counts of sex abuse charges.
Daniel Andrew Mathena, 41, was indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury on Tuesday.
Those charges include:
• two counts, rape, victim under 13 years old
• two counts, rape
• four counts, forcible sodomy-victim less than 13 years old
• two counts, forcible sodomy
• one count, sexual penetration with object-victim under age 13
• seven counts, aggravated sexual battery-victim under age 13
• three counts, aggravated sexual battery-victim 13-15 years old.
• one count, incest with a child or grandchild
• five counts, indecent liberties by parent or guardian with child being less than 15 years old
• five counts, indecent liberties - custodial
• one count, display child pornography or grooming video to child under 13 years old.
In another sex abuse case, Adam Clayton Powers, 27, of Cedar Bluff, Va. was indicted on one count of carnal knowledge of a minor and one count of indecent liberties - under 15 years old.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
