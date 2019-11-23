TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County will officially join the ranks of a growing number of other counties resolving to be Second Amendment sanctuaries, as one local delegate blasts any state gun control plans.
County Administrator Eric Young said Friday that the board of supervisors intends to pass a resolution at its Dec. 3 meeting “exercising its constitutional authority under the Virginia Constitution to protect the rights of its citizens, including Second Amendment rights.”
Young said this authority will include “a prohibition against funding any agency of county government that enforces any law within the boundary of Tazewell County which infringes upon Second Amendment rights.”
The board has approved the resolution unanimously by electronic poll, Young said, but the resolution must be approved by a public vote at its Dec. 3 meeting.
“It is the first duty of any government to protect the rights of its citizens,” Young said. “Right now, many of our citizens feel their rights are being threatened by potential legislation from Richmond. Rather than simply pass protest resolutions as so many other localities have, we have chosen to act. More importantly, we intend to act within the authority our board has under the Virginia Constitution. Under those laws our board is empowered to either fund or choose not to fund certain activities. Here, we have chosen to fund activities the board feels preserve our rights and not fund activities they feel threaten them.”
The resolution will also announce the board’s intent to fund concealed weapons classes for residents, ROTC programs in schools, and to exercise other authority granted to the board by the Virginia Constitution, he added.
On Thursday, Giles County also unanimously passed a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, also including wording to protect county funds from being spent on anything that would infringe on residents’ right to bear arms.
Counties in Virginia, mostly rural, that have already passed similar declarations include Carroll, Pittsylvania, Patrick, Campbell, Charlotte and Appomattox, with Franklin and Amherst counties also considering the move.
Bluefield, Va. is also considering being a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Mayor Don Harris said the town’s attorney is drafting a resolution that will be discussed during the town council meeting Nov. 26.
The move surfaced after the election, when Democrats gained control both the House and Senate and Gov. Ralph Northam has expressed a plan for more gun control measures.
“I am extremely alarmed with the anti-gun legislation being proposed for the upcoming General Assembly session, but this comes at no surprise,” said Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County). “As Vice-Chairman of the House Militia, Police, & Public Safety Committee, I have been fighting identical proposals and always had enough Republican votes in the House or Senate to defeat them. Unfortunately, I am fearful that we will not have the votes to stop most of the legislation being introduced this session which will convene in January.”
Morefield said he “strongly” supports localities adopting resolutions in support of protecting the Second Amendment.
“I anticipate that most of the proposed anti-gun legislation will pass and be adopted into law to effective July 1, 2020,” he said. “Local governments and law enforcement agencies will then be forced to make the decision as to whether or not they will enforce the newly adopted laws.”
Morefield said he knows that “an overwhelming number of our citizens including myself will not support the enforcement of unconstitutional laws. I foresee that many of the new laws will be challenged in the courts and I am hopeful that our majority of conservative members of the Virginia Supreme Court will make every effort to protect the Second Amendment.”
No system of government is perfect, he added, “but our system has proven to be the greatest and most effective the world has ever seen.”
Morefield said he hopes this issue will spark more interest in citizens getting involved and voting.
“It is saddening to see so few individuals participate in our electoral process,” he said. “Only a small percentage on average of registered voters vote in rural localities. If we are going to protect the integrity of the commonwealth and the United States we must increase voter turnout. I am hopeful that Virginia and the entire United States will see a surge in voter turnout in the next state and federal elections as outraged citizens will no longer tolerate ignorance and infringement on the very freedoms that millions of people have sacrificed their lives for.”
Northam has said dealing with gun violence is a top priority for his administration and he wants to pursue “common sense” gun controls including background checks on all gun sales and trades, a ban on selling assault weapons and the reinstatement of the one handgun a month purchase law
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
