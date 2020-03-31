TAZEWELL, Va. — Health officials in Virginia said Monday that the two new cases of coronavirus in Tazewell County are travel related.
Robert Parker, a public information officer for the Western District of the Virginia Department of Health, said the first patient is a male in his 40s, whose exposure is believed to be related to out-of-state travel. Parker said the second is a female in her 30s, who also had an out-of-state exposure.
Parker said both are Tazewell County residents and both are self-isolating to minimize the risk of further spread of illness.
“As cases of COVID-19 continue to spread throughout the Commonwealth, it’s now reached our area,” Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco Health Districts, said in a news release. “This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene. Hygiene and social distancing are the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
In addition to these two Tazewell County cases, a student at Bluefield College, who doesn’t live in Tazewell County, also was recently diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection.
So far no cases have been reported in Buchanan, Giles and Bland counties. Wythe County is reporting one COVID-19 infection. In all, Virginia reported 1,020 confirmed cases, 136 hospitalizations and 25 deaths Monday. A new case also was confirmed Monday in Smyth County, and involved an employee of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute, health department officials said.
In neighboring West Virginia, health officials reported 21 new cases Monday.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mercer County is still holding at two. But that number doesn’t include a student from Concord University who tested positive for COVID-19, but doesn’t live in Mercer County.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia was listed at 145 Monday with one death in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said 21 new cases were reported Monday.
In all, health officials in West Virginia have now tested 3,108 residents for COVID-19 with 2,984 of those tests coming back negative.
The state breakdown of cases by county in West Virginia is as follows: Berkeley (14), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Harrison (10), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Kanawha (23), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (9), Pleasants (1), Preston (2), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1) and Wood (2).
So far there have been no confirmed cases in McDowell, Wyoming or Monroe counties.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following behaviors:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
