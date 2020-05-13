TAZEWELL, Va. — If all goes as planned, Main Street in Tazewell will be closed off to traffic for a special night on July 25 to allow seniors from county high schools to have one huge prom.
Members of the Tazewell County School Board heard the plan at the board’s regular meeting Monday evening.
During the meeting, the board also set a tentative date of the morning of July 25 for outdoor graduation ceremonies for seniors.
However, both plans are dependent on guidelines associated with Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen the state as a response to the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Crowd sizes may still be limited.
Amanda Hoops, director of Tazewell Today, told school board members the plan to hold the prom in Tazewell has been met with positive responses from all three county high schools.
“We came up with the idea of having a prom on Main Street and hundreds of people have been reaching out offering financial support and offering to help,” she said, adding that everything has been coordinated with the schools and their principals.
“We are all on board putting this together,” she said, and funds raised at each school for a prom will be used to provide all that is needed for the Main Street prom, including thousands of lights for decoration.
People have also reached out to donate any needed supplies, including tents.
“We are all in agreement that this will be easier than in the middle of the summer in a hot gym that is not air conditioned,” she said. “This is a better alternative and late July is probably our best chance for larger gatherings (to be allowed again). We will see what happens.”
Hoops said two trollies will transport students from the old Magic Mart parking lot off Rt. 460 to the east side of town.
“They will get off the trollies and be welcomed with a red carpet,” she said, which will take them to the center of town where a dance floor will be available.
Lori Stacy, executive director of the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce and with J-104, will provide disc jockey services.
Community members are invited to stop by and welcome the students when they arrive, she said, but the main area of the prom will be roped off and be for seniors, juniors and their guests.
All restaurants in town will also be open, she added.
“We expect a lot of students,” she said. “We only want the students to have an actual prom.”
Hoops said it’s a “beautiful venue” and it works well on the same day as graduation because students from Richlands, Tazewell and Graham high schools will be here.
“I have all three schools working with me to plan this,” she said, adding that there is no alternative plan for a prom. “This is it.”
Graduation ceremonies are now planned to be held at each high school on July 25 at 10 a.m., said schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy.
The ceremonies will be held outside with a plan in place to hold them indoors with a restricted audience or possibly switching to virtual, depending on what is allowed by the state at the time related to the pandemic.
The board approved the tentative plan for graduation ceremonies, offering the traditional graduation in an outdoor venue.
Stacy said the school system is capable of streaming the ceremonies if crowd size is limited.
“We are going to work with the Department of Education and the Governor’s office to give our kids the best graduation we possibly can,” board Chair David Woodard said.
The board did not need to take action on the prom.
Stacy said that a prom is not a board function and it is being coordinated by Tazewell Today and hosted by the Town of Tazewell.
