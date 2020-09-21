TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County emergency dispatcher has been named the state’s first-ever Dispatcher of the Year.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt made the announcement this week, saying Tazewell County 911 Dispatcher Marcella Keene was selected by the Virginia Sheriff’s Association’s Awards Committee.
Hieatt said this is the first time the award has been presented and Keene was one of many dispatchers from all around the state to be nominated for the honor.
Keene was to have been presented the award at the Virginia Sheriff’s Association fall conference, he said, but due to COVID the conference was canceled.
Hieatt, who oversees the 911 Center, made the presentation to Keene representing the association.
“I am very honored to be presenting this prestigious statewide award to someone right here in Tazewell County,” he said. “Ms. Keene was nominated because of her quick actions to help save someone who had collapsed near the Sheriff’s Office. I think it is special to have someone who can not only take a 911 call, but can also jump up and render hands-on aid when needed.”
Hieatt said Keene has worked with emergency services for over 35 years, starting with the Richlands Fire-Rescue Department in 1985 and is still an active member.
“As such, she has taken numerous trainings and classes through the years, including CPR, ACLS, and PALS,” he said. “Before becoming a 911 dispatcher with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office she spent 10 years as a dispatcher for the Richlands Police Department.”
Hieatt said as a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Office she is a certified dispatcher through the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and is a Virginia Certified Emergency Medical Dispatcher.
“I have been dispatching for 15 years and it is an honor to receive this award from the Virginia Sheriff’s Association,” Keene said.
