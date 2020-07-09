James Bayne "Pete" Brooks, 61, of Admiral Lane in Bluefield, VA died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown. The visitation for Pete will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Cravens-Shires Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday…