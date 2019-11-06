TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County will have a new commonwealth’s attorney.
Challenger Chris Plaster beat incumbent Mike Dennis by a large margin, 6.803 to 3,207 with all precincts reported.
Plaster won every precinct, as did incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt, outdistancing his opponent, former law enforcement officer Keven Bales, by a vote 7,332 to 2,681.
“I am very pleased with the results,” Plaster said. “I am glad everyone was responding positively to our campaign and our positive message.”
Plaster, 46, a Richlands attorney, said it was his first run at political office and he was “very pleased.”
“Our slogan was, ‘a better way forward for Tazewell County,’ and that is what we offer people and they responded,” he said. “We worked very hard for five months.”
Plaster, who has been practicing law for 18 years and will be the first Republican to hold the office since the 1950s, said his campaign did not play along party lines, as was also evidenced by Hieatt’s large win margin. Hieatt is a Democrat.
““We had a lot of support from our friends who are Democrats as well,” Plaster said. “We had educated, intelligent voters who did the research and voted their conscience.”
Plaster said he did not do it alone.
“I thank everyone that helped me and all the voters in the county and we want to do the best we can to make Tazewell County a better place to live,” he said, adding that he also wanted to thank Dennis for running a clean race and all the work he has done for the county.
Dennis was commonwealth’s attorney from 1992 to 2000 and then reelected in 2015 after being in private practice.
Hieatt said the results were “awesome” and showed that people appreciate the work of the Sheriff’s Office.
“To win every precinct … shows me that the good citizens of Tazewell County have responded with a strong voice,” he said. “And it shows they believe in the great work the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office have been doing for Tazewell County and they want it to continue.”
Hieatt said he is “grateful and humbled” by the support he has seen over the last several months of the election.
Both Plaster and Hieatt said they are looking forward to working together.
Incumbent Eastern District Supervisor Charles Stacy was also challenged but won his race.
Stacy bested challenger Charles “Chuck” Presley by a vote of 1,053 to 905.
He will serve his third term on the board.
“I would like to thank the voters of the Eastern District who tonight have seen fit to re-elect me to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors,” he said. “There are many great things ahead for Tazewell County and I am humbled and honored by the show of support from the voters today to continue the efforts to make those things happen in the Eastern District.”
Stacy also praised his opponent, Presley.
“I have to commend my opponent on what was a highly contested race,” he said. “Mr. Presley and his supporters are to be commended for the hard work done on the campaign trail over the last few months. I look forward to continuing to provide the residents of the Eastern District the best possible representation I can deliver.”
Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury and Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth were running unopposed.
Asbury garnered 1,312 votes and Hackworth received 1,589.
Also running unopposed were Treasurer David T. Larimer II and Commissioner of Revenue David R. Anderson.
Larimer will serve his third term and received 7,859 votes.
Anderson will serve his third term as well, garnering 7,731 votes.
On the Tazewell County School Board, Erik D. Robinson beat Craig S. Menefee for the vacant Eastern District seat.
Robinson received 1,378 votes to Menefee’s 472 .
Northern District school board member and board Chair David R. Woodard II and Northwestern District member Donna Whittington were running unopposed.
Woodard received 1,312 votes and Whittington garnered 1,639.
In the Town of Tazewell, Nancy Greever Brooks bested Joe R. Beasley for an open Town Council seat in a very close election.
Brooks garnered 556 votes to Beasley’s 547.
There were 12 write-in votes.
Kenneth M. Shepard was running unopposed for a Cedar Bluff Town Council seat and received 217 votes.
Three candidates ran for three seats for the Soil and Water Conservation Director Tazewell District: Dan C. Bowlilng II, Jack Walter Asbury and Robert. L. “Bob” Moss.
Moss received 4,792 votes, Bowling 4,905 and Asbury 3.954.
Votes are unofficial and will be canvassed today and then certified.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
