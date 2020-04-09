TAZEWELL, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday moved Virginia’s June 9 primary election to June 23 because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that does not change area county registrars from encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots.
The two-week primary delay also means the first day to cast an absentee ballot is moved from April 24 to May 1.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls is urging anyone who plans to vote to use an absentee ballot.
“We have a lot of challenges leading up to the election,” he said of coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are waiting on word from the state on what we can and can’t do.”
Northam is also asking the General Assembly, which meets in special session April 22, to move all May municipal elections to Nov. 3.
Tazewell County’s municipal elections are not held in May and had already been scheduled for Nov. 3.
Earls said only one race will be on the primary ballot: Eight Republican candidates are vying for the nomination to run against Democratic Sen. Mark Warner.
Rep. Morgan Griffith, 9th District, is also up for reelection but has no primary opposition. Neither does his Democratic opponent, Cameron Dickerson.
“We are encouraging people to vote by mail (absentee ballot),” he said, adding that the state has said voters do not need a reason to use an absentee ballot for the primary.
“All voters are authorized to use the code 2A (on the application for an absentee ballot),” he said. “That is a code usually used by someone who can’t make it to the polls or who is sick. But everyone can use the code this time.”
All polls will still need to be open and staffed, he said, and that presents some problems.
“The average age of poll workers is retirement age and beyond,” he said. “That’s the most at-risk group (with the virus).”
At least three workers must be at each poll, he added. “We will have a challenge manning all of our polling locations.
“What we don’t want to do is have our voters choose between voting and staying healthy and safe,” he said. “We want to let them know they have an option.”
Earls said they also have the option of “curbside” voting, where they can stay in their cars and a poll worker can bring out a ballot for them to mark.
That has been done sometimes when someone was too disabled to make it inside.
Absentee ballots can be requested anytime either by going online at votetazewellcounty.com or by calling the registrar’s office at 276-385-1305.
Earls said his office will start mailing them out by May 1 and residents can continue to request them through June 16, one week before the election.
Earls said he is now ordering the ballots, and is unsure how many to order.
“All of this is unprecedented,” he said, adding that counties are still waiting on more information from the state, but they “keep kicking the can down the road.”
Another issue that has surfaced is the ability of potential candidates for local offices to collect enough signatures to file for the November election, which will include five mayors and 15 council members in towns in the county.
The deadline to file to run for those offices is also on June 9, and Earls is not sure if that will be changed.
Some early filers are good to go, he said, but those who still need signatures may be hindered in their efforts because of the stay-at-home order and other precautions related to the pandemic.
Northam said the pandemic “surge” is not expected until sometime in May.
“There is a lot of uncertainty out there,” Earls said, adding that he will talk to the state Department of Elections today to try to clear up any questions about the changes. “I will have a lot of questions to ask.”
Whether the June 23 date will stay is also up in the air, he said, and that is a question that will be answered as well since it’s unclear who can change it since the Governor has no authority to make any further changes.
Both Bland and Giles counties also hold their municipal elections in November and agree with Earls that casting absentee ballots for the primary on June 23 should, as this point, be the best option.
The West Virginia Primary, which was set for May 12 and includes local races, has been postponed until June 9.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
