TAZEWELL,Va. — The “Vexit” question is on the agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
Vexit means “Virginia exit,” as residents of some counties in Virginia have discussed leaving the state and becoming part of West Virginia.
In fact, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Jerry Falwell, Jr., president of Liberty University, held a press conference last week formally inviting any county interested in Vexit to start the process of separating from Virginia.
The Vexit movement was prompted by Virginia’s political power shift to Democratic control in both the House and Senate after the November election.
Gov. Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, has pushed an agenda that includes new gun laws as well as other initiatives that many rural, more conservative, areas of the state oppose.
Tom Lester, Western District Tazewell County supervisor, said he asked for the issue to be on tonight’s agenda because he has received phone calls about it.
“I have had quite a few calls and emails from residents who want to know if Tazewell County is going to take a stand (on Vexit),” he said. “I thought I would bring it up to the board and see if others have been receiving similar inquiries.”
Lester, who teaches history at Southwest Virginia Community College, said secession is part of history.
“It was a fascinating process of how the Confederacy left the Union,” he said. “It was very well organized, but I have never thought much about it.”
But seeing Justice and Falwell sparked his interest in learning more so he is now researching the process and the history around West Virginia actually forming from Virginia in 1863.
“I do think we need to talk about it,” he said. “I think we ought to take it seriously.”
Lester said he has seen the growth and power in Northern Virginia and Southwest Virginia having less and less influence in Richmond.
The new guns laws now being pushed through the General Assembly provide an example of legislation that is not in touch with this region, he said. Tazewell and most counties in the state have passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions declaring the right of residents to bear arms.
Lester said a bill to raise the minimum wage “could devastate Southwest Virginia” and legislation that would expand the categories of health professionals who can perform abortions, remove requirements for ultrasounds and waiting periods and eliminate rules that made some clinics ineligible to perform the procedure is not popular here.
“So many things that are coming up, I think we owe it to the citizens of Tazewell County to hear what their thoughts are,” Lester said. “We are not in a good position in the commonwealth and I am open to see what we can do to improve our standing.”
But Lester said he knows the process to leave Virginia and become part of West Virginia would probably take years and “we may find that we are not better off (in West Virginia).”
However, it does send a message to Richmond, he added.
“The reality is, these are historic times and we may be making history,” he said.
But at least two fellow supervisors do not hesitate to express their positions on Vexit.
“Currently I consider the Vexit issue a hypothetical exercise and I don’t comment on hypothetical situations,” said Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes. “I consider myself a Virginian and having worked for several years in both West Virginia and Kentucky. I think our state’s quality of life is still far ahead of our neighboring states.”
“I do not support any move to any other state for a long list of reasons,” said Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy.
West Virginia legislators have joined in the call to invite counties to become part of the Mountain State.
State Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan County, introduced a resolution to invite Frederick County, Va. (near the Eastern Panhandle) to join the state.
Del. Gary Howell, R-Mineral County, introduced a resolution, with 42 co-sponsors, to invite any Virginia county to become part of West Virginia, and if any are interested and the Virginia General Assembly approves, then West Virginia would hold a special election to approve.
Howell’s resolution would direct the Clerk of the House to “forward copies of this resolution to the Board of Supervisors of each county in the Commonwealth of Virginia who have voted to become sanctuary counties for firearms rights, and to the Council of each independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia who have voted to become sanctuary cities for firearms rights…”
The request to leave Virginia would have to be approved by both states as well as Congress.
Attempts around the country for counties and towns to either become part of another state or form their own state have not been successful, according to various reports.
The closest to success was in 2002 when the U.S. House of Representatives voted to allow the City of Wendover in Utah to become part of Nevada. But Nevada Sen. Harry Reid blocked the bill in the Senate.
Another attempted move that would have impacted Virginia was in 1998 when counties from Maryland on the Eastern Shore wanted to secede from the state and invite counties from Delaware and Virginia to form a new state, Delmarva.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
