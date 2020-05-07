TAZEWELL, Va. — Public WiFi is now available at several Tazewell County schools to assist students and those families who may not have high-speed broadband at home.
When the remainder of the school year was canceled by Gov. Ralph Northam back in March, and student learning was largely moved to an online format, one of the biggest obstacles to learning was a lack of high-speed internet service at many households across Southwest Virginia.
The new external access points are designed to help students who are completing their courses from home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for the school system.
Akers said the access points will allow families to view Facebook groups created by teachers who provide daily lessons and to view online learning packet information to keep students engaged in learning.
“In response to the pandemic we realized that not everyone has internet access in their homes,” Cynthia Beavers, director of technology for the school system, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “While we cannot provide access to individual homes we can do the next best thing and provide extended access at our schools. The added benefit is that this will provide a service to our communities long after the pandemic.”
Akers said the school system is continuing to add new external access points for public access and will provide additional updates as they are installed.
According to the school system, the following schools currently have public WiFi available: Tazewell Middle School, front parking lot; Tazewell High School, back parking lot; Tazewell County Career and Technical Center/ Student Center, main parking lot in front of student center; Richlands High School, front parking lot; and Graham High School, back student parking lot.
Each access point will come up as TCPS_Guest. No password is required.
