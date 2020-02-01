TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County residents can now text the county’s 911 Center during an emergency.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt and other officials unveiled the new system at the 911 Center Friday morning, moving into what is called “Next Generation 911.”
“You have seen our 911 Center move forward with advances for years now, and we are proud to announce our dispatch has not been left in the dark with this new technology,” he said. “As of today (Friday), citizens of Tazewell County will be able to text their emergencies directly to our Emergency 911 Dispatchers.”
Hieatt said the advancement is particularly important to people who are hard of hearing, deaf or speech impaired.
“Text to 911 could also help in situations when a crime is in progress (placing the caller in a situation where making a voice call would present a danger), the caller facing domestic abuse, the caller is injured and cannot speak, and other scenarios,” he said.
Another example would be when there is an abduction or an active shooter situation.
Hieatt said the new technology also fits in with the popular communication modes.
“We know that text messaging is one of the primary ways people communicate today, especially young people and members of the hearing and speech disabilities community,” he said, adding that photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 at this time.
Hieatt also said a voice call and speaking directly to a 911 dispatcher is “always the best and fastest way to get help in an emergency or to report a crime in progress. If you can call 911 for help, please do. But for those times when you can’t call, there is now Text to 911.”
Lt. Randyann Davis, the 911 and emergency communications director for the county, said texts can sometimes be sent when a cell signal is not strong enough for a call, but she cautioned never to text while driving, always pull off the road.
Dispatchers will text with a reply, she said, and they have scripted texts to respond quickly and get the vital information.
“I am really excited about this,” she said.
An open house at the 911 center was held and staff demonstrated the use of the system.
Tazewell and other far Southwest Virginia counties, including Russell and Buchanan counties, now have Text to 911, and Hieatt said it happened through the work of former Tazewell County 911 director Derrick Ruble, who recently retired.
“We are very pleased we were in the lead” in getting the system throughout Southwest Virginia, Hieatt said, adding that the 911 Center “has stayed on top of all the new things that have come up.”
Giles, Bland and Wythe counties are also ready to deploy the system.
Mercer County has not yet implemented a 911 texting system.
