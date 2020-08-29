Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.