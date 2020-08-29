TAZEWELL, Va. — Local governments and human service organizations in Tazewell County are receiving a share of $1.2 million in federal funding to help offset expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of supervisors approved the expenditures earlier this week after receiving recommendations from a committee appointed by the board on June 25.
County Administrator Eric Young said the funding is part of the more than $3.5 million the county was allocated from the state’s portion of the federal CARES (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. Another $3.5 million was received this month for a total of $7 million.
The $1.2 million will be used to cover expenses such as procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE), operational changes required to meet CDC guidelines, cleaning supplies, overtime for public safety and COVID-19 rapid testing machines.
“We’re committed to supporting our towns, nonprofits and healthcare providers impacted during this crisis,” said Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury, a member of the committee. “They are on the front lines of protecting our community and we must ensure they are properly equipped. We are appreciative of the sacrifices these men and women make on a daily basis to keep our community safe.”
Northwestern District Supervisor Tom Lester is also on the committee.
“The board is keenly aware that governmental and human service agencies not just in Tazewell County but across the country are struggling to keep up with the demands of COVID-19,” he said. “This funding is intended to help in the battle against the virus. As a community, we can do our part by following CDC guidelines in an effort to slow the spread and help elevate some of the stress being placed on these organizations.”
“The board is grateful to have these federal funds to insure critical government services continue,” Young said. “They also were very happy to be able to help agencies that provide healthcare, food security, and other critical services to our residents during this crisis.”
The board has previously approved $550,000 to be allocated to localities for pandemic expenses, which means more than $1.7 million of the initial $3.5 million has been spent.
Young said the board plans to distribute another $1 million of CARES funds to assist small businesses this fall, after receiving a report from another committee earlier this month.
All of this is part of a plan that started earlier this summer.
Young said that the board in June allocated the $3.5 million in CARES funds: $550,000 for short-term, fast distribution to the towns and small businesses (Phase I); $2 million to public health expenditures for local government agencies and local non-profit human services agencies (Phase II): and $1 million for business recovery (Phase III).
Phase I was distributed in July, he said, and Phase II was primarily distributed in August (with about $350,000 of Phase II funds which have not been allocated). Phase III should come out at the end of September or early October, Young said.
“Phase III is more complex because we have to be very sure on the rules for helping for-profit businesses,” he said. “Also, when we made the initial allocation we did not know whether the impact of the virus would be greater on public health or on the economy. Once we are more comfortable that those funds will not be necessary for public health expenses, we can be more confident in allocating them to help small businesses recover.”
Young said the U.S. Treasury has limited the use of CARES funds to expenses which are “necessary” to combat the COVID-19 virus and its effects on the community.
“Treasury provides guidance as to what types of expenses may be considered necessary and which are not,” he said. “Obviously they cannot think of all possible uses and give us an advanced decision on those, so we have to be careful that the uses we approved are within the boundaries of the information we have been given by Treasury.”
Public health expenses are PPE, Covid testing machines, gloves, cleaning supplies, etc., he said.
“There are other less obvious public health expenses such as motion sensitive light switches and faucets in public buildings or funding for ‘telemedicine sites’ so persons who are ill are not required to travel to medical centers, both of which we have funding from Phase II,” he said. “Separate committees were appointed by the board to make recommendations on Phase II and Phase III funds.”
The board was awarded a second $3.5 million from CARES funds this month.
“The board has committed to spend $1.4 million on broadband from the second round of state funding to help children attend school from home and more residents to work from home and attend doctor’s appointments from home,” he said. “The board is still considering options on the remainder of those funds.”
Young also said the school system has a different source of funds for about $1.4 million.
“We are in conversations with the school system to track their need in case it exceeds their $1.4 million,” he said.
Tazewell County has recently seen a surge in cases and the cumulative of positive COVID-19 cases stood at 186 Friday, with 13 hospitalizations and one death.
Because of this surge, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has moved Tazewell County from the “low risk” category of contracting the virus to “high risk.”
Schools started classes on Aug. 17, with about 1,700 students choosing virtual learning rather than in-person instruction.
