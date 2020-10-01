By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County is receiving $1.44 million for workforce development initiatives.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) made the announcement Tuesday.
The funds are part of a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Griffith said the money is earmarked for recipients based in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) program.
“Workforce development paves the way for economic opportunity,” he said. “The more than $2 million awarded through the WORC program will support worker training that meets the economic needs of our region.”
Details of how the money will be handled and the programs it will be spent on have not yet been released.
The other recipient from the funding is Appalachian Sustainable Development, which received $853,456.
Based in Abingdon, the organization works to “transition Appalachia to a more resilient economy and a healthier population by supporting local agriculture, exploring new economic opportunities and connecting people to healthy food,” according to its website.
