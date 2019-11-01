NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Public Service Authority has scheduled a Public Community Meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ, Baptist Valley, North Tazewell, Va.
The church is located across from Rose Lumber, PSD officials said. The meeting is to update the community on the proposed sewer alternatives for the Baptist Valley (West) Sewer Project.
PSA and Engineering staff will be present to discuss the proposed project. All citizens in this area that are experiencing sewer system issues and are interested in a public sewer project are encouraged to attend the meeting and express their concerns. There could be “pockets” of sewer service need that may be met through a decentralized system or an individual unit verses a PSA central sewer system.
Citizens’ input is critical to document the need for sewer service in the area. For the project to be considered by funding agencies, there must be a least an 80 percent sign up of participants to connect to the public sewer.
Officials asked residents to let their neighbors know about the meeting. People with question can contact PSA Administrator Dahmon Ball at 276-988-2243.
