TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County man has died as a result of injuries received in a June 1 three-vehicle crash on Rt. 460.
Gerald G. Shelton, 79, of Pounding Mill, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where on June 9 he succumbed to his injuries, according to the Virginia State Police.
Jacqueline Y. White, 56, of Cedar Bluff, Va., driver of another vehicle, was transported for treatment of serious injuries.
The VSP said the crash, which happened about a half mile east of Rt. 67, was reported at 4:19 p.m. on June 1.
A 2007 Nissan Titan was traveling east in the left lane on Rt. 460 when it swerved into the right lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, the VSP said. The Nissan then lost control and swerved left, through the median, and into the westbound lanes.
The Nissan then struck a 2007 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck causing it to overturn. The Nissan then spun and struck a 1998 Peterbilt 379 tow truck causing the fuel tank to rupture, catching both vehicles on fire.
The driver of the tow truck, Darrell A. Daniels, 64, of Grundy, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
